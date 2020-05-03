Alex Rodriguez joins the Stony Brook University Hospital Zoom call

Little can surprise doctors hardened by the Battle of New York – but A-Rod crushing his happy hour Zoom certainly did.

Some two dozen surgeons at Stony Brook University Hospital in Suffolk County were shocked when the former Yankee hitter jumped on their call with words of encouragement for their frontline fight against the pandemic of coronavirus.

“You go no further than your attitude. The attitude will determine the altitude,” A-Rod said at the Zoom meeting at 5:00 pm Friday. “I wish everyone luck, and we’ll be better and stronger when we get out. Hang in there. “

Stony Brook surgeon Anish Shah, a Yankees fan who organized the weekly happy hours, said he had contacted Alex Rodriguez’s beer company, Presidente, and asked if the World Series champion and 14 stars were going to play to talk to colleagues. .

“For A-Rod to join us in saying how much our work means to him and to everyone else – you can’t ask for anything more uplifting,” Shah told the Post on Saturday.

“He said we are going to get out of this pandemic better because of that, and I think there is some truth in it. We are going to learn a lot and learn a lot from it,” he added.

Shah was in ALDS game 2 in 2009 with his friends and fondly remembers watching A-Rod leveling the game down the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins, a key post-season moment on the Yankees’ road to their 27th world series.

Shah said the happy hours helped the surgeons connect and keep their spirits up while trying to treat patients with COVID-19.

“This is a great way for us to stay in touch because we work differently in all different parts of the hospital, so we are not together as much as before,” said Shah.

“We are surgeons, and this is a respiratory disease, so as physically exhausting as it has been, there are also a lot of mental challenges. We are not used to working with medicine, but we all go out of our comfort zones to help. ”

Shah and A-Rod preached positivity during the health crisis.

“You will see a more disciplined world, a more grateful and grateful world,” said A-Rod.

“And I think I noticed that the people on the whole were more generous, more humble, and I think it’s something that this world certainly welcomes.”

Shah was already grateful for his colleagues and the collective efforts of health workers across the country.

“Whenever we do something on a team, we can get through everything,” said Shah.

“Everyone has been so enthusiastic about helping as much as possible and doing things to make sure that we are taking care of these patients as best we can to smooth the curve and overcome the pandemic, “added Shah.

“As hard as it has been, it’s very rewarding too.”