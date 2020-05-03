A decaying comet captured by NASA’s Hubble telescope

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured amazing images of the comet’s collapse.

In 2019, Comet C / 2019 Y4 (Atlas) discovered the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-Last Alert System) robotic astronomical research system in Hawaii, which is according to NASA’s Hubble Partner, the European Space Agency.

“It brightened rapidly until mid-March and some astronomers initially speculated that it could become one of the most spectacular comets seen in the last two decades with the naked eye in May,” ESA explained. opinion. “However, the comet suddenly began to blur, leading astronomers to think that the icy core could shatter or even disintegrate.”

Hubble observed the decay of the comet on April 20 and April 23.

“Their appearance changes dramatically between the two days, so much so that it is quite difficult to combine the points,” said UCLA Professor David Jewitt, director of one of the two teams that filmed the comet with Hubble. “I don’t know if this is because individual pieces are flashing and turning off because they reflect sunlight, behave like Christmas tree lights in a Christmas tree, or because different snippets occur on different days.”

The comet was about 91 million miles from Earth when Hubble seized its disintegration, according to Goddard Space Flight Center, which manages NASA’s telescope. “If any of them survive, the comet will approach its Earth mainly on May 23 at a distance of about 72 million miles (116 million kilometers) and eight days later it will meander past the Sun at a distance of 25 million miles (40 million kilometers). ), ” it said in a statement.

Hubble, recently launched into orbit on the Discovery-April 24, 1990 space shuttle ship celebrated 30 years in space. Over the past three decades, the orbiting telescope has provided a wealth of discoveries.