Will LeBron James ever play here?

Will LeBron James ever play for the Knicks? – Jeffrey Bernstein

I will never exclude this one – especially for its last season before I retire.

James said the Garden was his favorite arena. Much depends not only on how his Lakers title journey unfolds, but on his son Bronny’s schedule.

Bronny James, finishing his first year at Sierra Canyon High School, is 15 and not eligible for the NBA draft until 2024 under current guidelines.

James, whose Lakers contract expires in 2022, would then be 39 years old. It is no secret that you want to play with your son. It would be a first in the history of the NBA. James is very aware of his heritage. Finishing it in New York could add to its place in history.

When James was in the Garden on January 23, he was asked if he would like to play for the Knicks if they were writing Bronny. James was amused.

“My son is in the ninth grade, man,” said James. “We’re trying to worry about the project he’s going to shoot tomorrow, that’s what [we’re] worried at the moment. This is what is most important: school, home and being the best big brother he can be. “

James didn’t say no. Something to think about is James’ superagent, Rich Paul, who finally has a direct interest in the Knicks. The NBA electrical broker recently became the new agent for the bedrock room, the Mitchell Robinson center.

After James bypassed the Knicks in 2010, sources told the Post that James could not see him playing for the Knicks because of the close scrutiny of his family. This is no longer a problem.

Isn’t it true that the legendary and knowledgeable fan base of the Knicks has been replaced by tourists and wealthy Manhattanites looking for a night out? How else do you explain that the garden is packed every night to watch such a mediocre product? – William Kreudl

It’s not as packed as the numbers suggest. Their daily average will drop for the fourth consecutive season.

The Knicks drew their smallest home crowd in nearly 13 years on March 4 against Utah. The figure of 16,588 was 3,200 lower than its capacity.

Although the Knicks rank 10th with an average of 18,811 spectators, it is a bit misleading. Six clubs with a lower match average have sold all of their games, including the Milwaukee Bucks. Of the Knicks ’Garden’s 33 games, only nine have been sold.

However, given that the Knicks will miss the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, it is miraculous that many hot bodies were occupying seats before stopping.

Thank Knicks Marketing. It has intensified the promotion of tickets for international tourists. Journalists observed as we walked down the crowded stairs from level 200 to the press room level, we hear more foreign languages ​​than English.

It will be interesting next season in the post-corona era and the potential reduction in international travel.

If Julius Randle adjusts his playing style, is there a chance that we will see it in the long run? – Yaron Rahmani

While Leon Rose is open to the exchange of power forward Julius Randle in the good deal, the president of the Knicks still has an attachment for him and hopes that he will become a winning player. Remember that Randle is a client of the Creative Artists agency. Rose ran her basketball department until March 2.

Randle’s numbers were solid, but he annoyed some teammates – as The Post reports – with a penchant for overdribbling and not moving the ball. Randle, 25, was late with an average of 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He was part of his third team in three years and admitted that he was struggling to adapt to face constant double teams for the first time in his career. But his defense was poor.

Still, there is a lot to its package – just not as a # 1 option and not in the point-ahead role. His basketball IQ is not high enough. Randle hasn’t been on a winning team for six seasons either.

“Julius played very hard,” said an NBA scout. “I thought he had shown in the end that he could play the assist when he was doubled and on the dribble 15 feet and in. His 3-point shot dropped but he proved that he is always able to stretch the defense. “

Do you think the Knicks will hire a female head coach for the 2020-21 season? – Chris Fiegler

Former Liberty star Becky Hammon became the first full-time female assistant in the NBA in 2014 with San Antonio. Ten other women followed her as assistants, but she would be the candidate most likely to obtain an interview with the Knicks.

If the Knicks interviewed Hammon – and the belief is that they would – it’s not just a publicity stunt. I really believe that Knicks brass instruments would keep an open mind. Owner James Dolan would like this in his resume after all of his past weaknesses.

It may not be the right place for the NBA’s first head coach due to the close scrutiny he is attached to and the Knicks’ enduring circus. Hammon will be head coach somewhere, somewhere.

Gregg Popovich received warmth for choosing Tim Duncan to lead the team as head coach March when he missed the game for personal reasons.

Popovich was not trying to make history. He made it clear from the start that hiring Hammon was not a gimmick. He did it because he thought Hammon, their summer league head coach, could help the Spurs improve. It will still take an open-minded president to give Hammon his break from head coaching.