Vogue Hosts Met Gala Live Streaming on YouTube with Special Performances

This year’s annual Met Gala was scheduled to take place on Monday May 4. postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic, Vogue de Condé Nast is organizing a virtual event in its place: “A Moment With the Met”, a livestream exclusively on YouTube.

The livestream will start at 6 p.m. AND on May 4 Vogue YouTube Channel, and will include a speech by the editor-in-chief of Vogue and co-president of the Met Gala Anna Wintour, a performance by Florence + The Machine and a DJ set by designer Virgil Abloh.

Before livestream and the next day, Vogue will revisit previous Met Galas and release new videos starring Cardi B., Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Stella McCartney and Liza Koshy.

The Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the benefit of the Museum’s Costume Institute.

“It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, although I loved hearing how many people mark the occasion in their own way,” Wintour said in a statement. “So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment – one that I hope will bring us some joy.”

In conjunction with the Met Gala virtual event, Vogue will donate to both the Costume Institute and Vogue and to the CFDA’s “A Common Thread” initiative. It will also encourage viewers to contribute as well.

The Met Gala 2020 had already been scheduled for moderated by Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emma Stone.