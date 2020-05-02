Vanessa Bryant sends sincere birthday message to Gianna

Friday would have been Gianna Bryant’s 14th birthday. She and her father, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas.

Vanessa Bryant, who has a tradition of posting a heartfelt message and touching photo on Instagram to celebrate her daughters’ birthdays, wrote about Gianna on Friday:

“Happy 14th birthday to my sweet little daughter, Gianna. Mom loves you more than I can show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your chuckles. Gigi misses EVERYTHING. I love you so much!!!!!!!”

At the public memorial service for her husband and daughter on February 24 at the Staples Center, Vanessa Bryant spoke of her connection to Gianna.

“She was Dad’s daughter, but I know she loves her mom,” said Vanessa Bryant. “And she always told me and showed me how much she loved me. She was one of my best friends. “

Here are some of Vanessa Bryant’s Gianna’s birthday messages from past years.