US airlines will need coronavirus masks to slow spread

Take a flight, wear a mask.

All major American airlines have joined JetBlue to force passengers to wear a face cover, and most also require flight attendants and other employees to wear masks while slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

JetBlue, United and Delta will begin the rule on May 4. The southwest, Alaska and the Americans require masks from May 11.

Most of the airlines that announced the mask rules cited the Findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the use of cloth masks or face covers slows the spread of the virus, which causes COVID-19.

At American Airlines, “requiring face cover is another way to protect those on our planes,” said Kurt Stache, senior vice president of customer experience.

The country’s largest flight attendants’ union, which represents more than 50,000 members on 20 airlines, has pushed carriers to make masks mandatory for passengers and crew, as well as other employees handling directly with the public.

“We are delighted to see the airlines taking steps to require masks or masks for passengers, crew and other front-line employees,” said Sara Nelson, president of Assn. flight attendants.

For passengers who forget to bring a mask to the airport, United, American, Southwest and Delta said they would make the face masks available for free.

Several airlines, including Alaska, the American, the Delta and the Spirit, also keep the middle seats in the cabin empty.

Since mid-March, demand for air travel to the United States has dropped 96%, leaving domestic flights carrying an average of only 15 to 20 passengers, according to Airlines for America, the commercial group of carriers in the country.

The decline was a severe financial blow to the country’s airlines, which had record or near record profits just a few months ago.

American Airlines announced this week a loss of $ 2.2 billion in the first three months of the year, United reporting a decrease of $ 1.7 billion in revenues and Delta reporting a loss of $ 534 million in during the same period. To continue operating, most major carriers have applied for and received grants and loans from the Federal Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act against coronaviruses or have raised capital through loans or other credit mechanisms.

Airlines accepting funding from the CARES Act must continue to provide minimum service to the same destinations as before the crisis, but several airlines have already asked the US Department of Transportation for exceptions to this rule.

Airlines taking federal money have also agreed not to impose involuntary leave or reduce hourly wages. United is cutting employees’ hours of work each week, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg, stating that weekly full-time schedules will be reduced to 30 hours from 40 hours starting May 24.

Delta and JetBlue are also planning to cut workers’ hours. The labor unions argue that the reduction in hours violates the rules of the CARES law.

There are signs that demand for passengers is increasing. the Transportation safety authority reported that the number of passengers screened at US airports last week was only about 5% or 6% of the same total a year ago, but daily totals are increasing – from around 111,000 Tuesday to around 120 000 on Wednesday and almost 155,000 on Thursday.