Three essential Nordic detective series from Wendy Lesser’s “Noir Scandinavian”

Wendy Lesser’s new book, “Scandinavian Noir,” dissects and explores a genre whose author became obsessed long before it became a global phenomenon. It all started for Lesser with a series of 10 books by life partners Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö. Sjöwall died this week, when Lesser’s critical travelogue was published. “If I understand correctly, they wrote at night when their children were sleeping,” explains Lesser, “and after writing a chapter, they exchanged back and forth to edit each other. She would have said that she was looking for a voice that was neither hers nor hers, but something else. And I think the voice they got, which is wonderfully intimate and yet impersonal, largely explains why their books are excellent. Below, from Lesser’s book, his three main recommendations in the genre.



Martin Beck’s mystery police series



By Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö

These 10 books on a Swedish detective, from the 60s and 70s and deeply concerned with social democracy, are my main recommendation – now and forever. It is essential to read them so. You may find the first books slow, but keep going; if you’re not won over by the time you’re done “The Laughing Policeman, “I suppose you can give up, but you will have missed something terrible.



The Kurt Wallander series



By Henning Mankell

This is my first finalist and I recommend these books almost as highly as I do the Martin Becks. It’s best to avoid film renderings (especially the terrible Kenneth Branagh series), but don’t despair even if you’ve already seen the TV versions; you can still get a lot from reading books. Although each novel can be enjoyed alone, it is better to read it in order. If you are like me, you will not be able to resist reading the last book in the series “The Troubled Man”. Even if it is not quite at the level of the rest, it brings the story of Kurt Wallander to a satisfactory conclusion.



The Harry Hole series



By Jo Nesbø

Among those writing today, Nesbø is my favorite Nordic-black author, although in his case, I don’t necessarily recommend going through the whole series, unless you get completely hooked (like me) and have need additional correction. The best place to start is not at the start – but don’t hesitate to come back to “The Bat and Cockroaches” afterwards – but with the trilogy that starts with “The Redbreast”, goes to “Nemesis” and ends by “The Devil’s Étoile.” Each has a path that ends in the volume, but there is a larger path that crosses all three, and you won’t be able to deposit the books until you get these final answers.