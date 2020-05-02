Thousands of cruise ship employees still trapped in coronavirus crisis

Thousands of tired crewmembers were stranded at sea on cruise ships for weeks amid the coronavirus crisis – U.S. officials have refused to let them land, according to a report released Friday.

Melinda Mann, 25, from Georgia, requests to be released after being trapped on Holland America without passengers for 48 days, according to ABC News.

“I can’t live on this ship forever,” she fumed at the station. “It’s not just me who deserves to go home.”

Mann’s ship was denied permission to land in Los Angeles on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which angered her and other workers.

“I could literally [have] spit on dry land, and I would have been there, ”she said, explaining how she should finally get off the ship.

She described her prison life living in tight quarters, saying, “I spend 21 hours a day in my cabin.”

At least 80,000 other crew members from more than 120 ships worldwide are also stranded in U.S. waters, the station reported.

Another crew member from Virginia said that employees like him had been “vilified” by officials, while others were holding up signs saying “Help us!”

The CDC, which is to approve requests to disembark the crew at US ports, said Holland America had refused “to certify safe disembarkation conditions”.

He added: “An official … complained that arranging non-public transportation for his landing team was too expensive.”

The CDC requires cruise lines to develop and inform them of a complete landing plan before granting approval.