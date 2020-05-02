“The Last Dance” was an unfinished symphony until recently

It was a week after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Los Angeles County to issue a home stay order, and several days after the NBA suspended its season indefinitely.

LeBron James, on the “Road Trippin »“The podcast said what many fans were already thinking about” The Last Dance “, the 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls that was scheduled to air in June.

“I’m telling you, if they published this thing right now, opinions on this?” Said James. “If I’m Michael Jordan, I’m going over there and making a conference call and I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s the reason we’re going to be there until June? “Compared to now, when everyone is at home, because it’s done.” He added again, to emphasize, referring to the documentary, “It’s done.”

The comments sparked a firestorm on social media, with fans calling for the release of the film. What these people did not know was that there had already been several teleconferences on the postponement of the premiere date.

There was a big problem: it was not done. Not even close.

Director Jason Hehir was scheduled to travel to Spokane, Washington, to shoot the final interview for the project – with former Utah Jazz star John Stockton – on March 10. But ESPN called him back from the trip, fearing that airline flights would be canceled and he would be blocked.

“We didn’t know what the shelter in place even meant at the time,” said Hehir recently. “We couldn’t have finished if I had been stuck in Spokane for a long time.”

The day after meeting Stockton on March 11, the NBA suspended its season.

Around the same time, producer Mike Tollin was in New York to visit his recently married daughter. From there he was to return to Atlanta where he was filming a sequel to “Varsity Blues”.

“I got a call that said,” Don’t bother coming back, we’ll ship your stuff to L.A. “and I’m home,” said Tollin, co-president of Mandalay Sports Media. “This Friday the 13th was when the world stopped turning and Monday morning I was on a conference call with ESPN, Netflix, Jump Inc., NBA and Mandalay Sports Media and … we started looking at the calendar and it was up to Jason to look at the amount of work that remained to be completed and go back from there. “

“The Last Dance”, initially scheduled for a premiere in June, instead made its debut in mid-April in response to the cessation of the sport linked to the coronavirus. (Twitter / @ ESPN)

Hehir was already stressed to finish the documentary in time for the original broadcast date. The first three episodes were finished and seven of the 10 episodes were at different levels of post-production when all non-essential activities in New York were closed on March 16. Hehir and his team of five publishers had previously worked from their new York Apartments because two employees from their editing facility tested positive for COVID-19. The finishing touches would now come from five different apartments, with publishers scheduling Zoom meetings and uploading videos to Vimeo.

The original plan for “The Last Dance” was due to be presented for the first time on June 2, two days before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Two episodes at a time would be broadcast between the final matches, ending after match 4.

“It would basically bridge the game gap,” said Peter Guber, president of Mandalay Sports Media and co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, Dodgers and LAFC. “The idea was to keep the momentum going.”

Hehir thought he could finish the last episode by mid-May, so airing one episode a week for 10 weeks was discussed before the decision to premiere on April 19 and close on April 17. May, with two episodes aired every Sunday.

Contrary to the usual practice of finishing a full series before it starts, work on episode 9 was completed on Friday and the final is scheduled for May 10, as viewers watch episodes 7 and 8.

Without a doubt, it was worth it. With most sporting events around the world suspended, “The Last Dance” is captioned, translated, dubbed and distributed on Netflix in over 190 countries outside the United States and is analyzed and discussed as if it were happening. was an NBA playoff series. than a docuseries. The first four episodes are the four most viewed original shows on ESPN since 2004 with an average of 6 million viewers.

“You always want to try to find an open window to get the most attention and you should be dead, blind or stupid not to realize there was a huge vacancy in the market,” said Guber. “It created the kind of firestorm that you hope to have in your film career at least once. It gets bigger than the movie. It becomes a cultural experience. ”

Guber added that he wanted the series to be rolled out as originally planned, and that the pandemic had never occurred. He and Tollin often use the word “bashert,” a Yiddish word for “destiny,” to describe how the documentary came together after Jordan first accepted it four years ago.

“You have to believe in bashert because so much has to happen and so much has to happen to get to this point,” said Tollin. “In the end, everything fell into place when it was supposed to.”