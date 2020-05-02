The coronavirus progresses in L.A., receding in the bay region

Reopening California has been complicated as the coronavirus epidemic is behaving differently in various parts of the state.

The San Francisco Bay Area has experienced consecutive weekly declines in the number of new cases, while southern California has seen the rate of new cases increase.

Los Angeles County has become the heart of the California coronavirus crisis, claiming over 1,000 deaths. Even adjusted for its larger population, its rate of 9.9 deaths per 100,000 population is 68% higher than the hardest hit urban county, Riverside, and 80% higher than the focus of the crisis in the region. bay, Santa Clara County, according to a Times analysis of coronavirus data.

Hospitalizations also remain stubbornly high, which explains the reluctance to relax the order of home stay in California. The analysis found that half of California hospital patients with coronavirus are treated in Los Angeles County, which is home to a quarter of the state’s population.

So far, California has managed to avoid the death toll in New York State, with more than 22,000 dead. The Golden State has reported approximately 1,800 deaths.

Yet the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported every week across the state – although it is not growing as quickly as before – continues to increase every week. The figures have not yet started a sustained downward trend.

Despite the recent increase, authorities expect L.A. County to begin to see a decline in the number of new cases by mid-May.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection can be a sensitive indicator. The figure can be affected by arrears in reported cases that suddenly appear on the public record.

And despite the order to stay at home, more and more people continue to be infected, such as people in collective care settings like nursing homes and people who continue to work as essential workers, as well as those who venture out on essential trips, such as picking up groceries.

However, experts expect that the number of coronavirus cases will eventually decrease in regions such as L.A. County, believing that the order to stay at home has been and continues to be effective.

Test capacity continues to increase, and in LA County, “once the type of test is balanced, I think you will start to see decreases,” said Dr. George Rutherford, epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the University of San Francisco.

Los Angeles County is more vulnerable to health emergencies than the San Francisco area, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, due to differences in poverty, overcrowded housing, and lack of access to transportation.

Deaths are a useful indicator for monitoring the progression of an epidemic, but they will continue to increase even if hospitalizations and new cases decrease.

Health officials are particularly focused on the trend in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19.

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of public health for San Francisco, said of the hospital numbers: “We need numbers to start to drop significantly and stay down for weeks.

