St. John’s Interim Coach Mike Hampton Adapts to Coronavirus Testing

Nineteen years later, Mike Hampton had his own program.

Almost two decades after arriving in St. John’s, he called the shots, and finally the manager after Ed Blankmeyer left to join the Mets as the Spring Extended Training Coordinator and Director of Cyclones Single- A from Brooklyn. But just 14 games from his time as interim head coach, he was sidelined.

The new coronavirus pandemic has ended its first season – a campaign that would go a long way in determining whether he could land the full-time position – just when it really started, as the Big East season started. was approaching on March 12.

“To be honest with you, I just want to go back to the field,” said Hampton in a telephone interview. “I have never had a real spring break, where you go on vacation. [free] time is not easy. “

Hampton understands. He does not complain. Not having a full pale season compared to the struggles that others in New York are going through as this pandemic terrorizes the region. He focused on the well-being of his players, helping them get home, communicating with them and making sure they stayed on top of their class work. He rarely made reference to his own situation, but rather insisted on the impact it had on them, and his job is to communicate with his players.

The hardest part of the cancellation was meeting your team, not being able to tell your eight seniors what would happen to them if they had played their last game. He promised to do everything in his power to make the transition as easy as possible. The NCAA finally announced that all spring athletes would gain an additional year of eligibility, providing much-needed relief.

“Most importantly, right now, he understands that baseball is not the top priority and he focuses on our health and well-being,” said Nick Mondak. “It says a lot about him and St. John’s as a program.”

Before the virus broke into the season, St. John’s won two straight games – its first two home games of the year – to 5-9. Like most northeast programs, the Red Storm spends most of the first month of the season on the road due to weather problems. They started well, then surpassing-No. 19 Georgia Tech and take a series of routes to California, before dropping seven in a row. Hampton, 48, was encouraged by how the team reacted through the tough times, and felt ready to take off, with a number of home games to come.

“Then it happened,” said Hampton, a Seaford, Long Island native who was a fourth-round pick from Clemson in 1994 and reached a high level in single A before retiring due to a wound.

It remains uncertain whether he will finish the full-time coach in Queens, although sporting director Mike Cragg praised Hampton’s work on and off the pitch during these difficult times, describing his performance as “impressive ” Mondak called this a “smooth” transition from Blankmeyer to Hampton. The two have worked closely together for 18 years, and Hampton did not try to change much after taking over. His goal was to continue what Blankmeyer had done to make St. John’s a northeastern power, leading him to five Big East tournament titles, six regular season crowns and 11 NCAA tournament appearances in 24 years.

“I’ll tell you, it’s frustrating, but things are still happening,” said Hampton. “The only thing I learned is to never say never, and anything can happen. I feel like I learned from the best, from Ed Blankmeyer. You always make adjustments. Would I have liked to have a perfect season? Yes, of course, I would have, but it never happens. Whatever challenges arise, you must face them, go ahead and learn from them as well. “

There has been a lot of learning and adjustment this year for him. It was a crazy year in 2020. On January 9, he was named interim coach, less than five weeks before the season opened. Almost a month later, the season was over.

“I’m sure when he writes the book on 2020,” said Cragg, “he’s going to have a lot of experiences that no one can ever say they had.”