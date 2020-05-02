Robots in hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

TOKYO – Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms who arrive to stay at several Tokyo hotels are likely to take the elevator by a pleasant surprise – a robot greeting in the lobby.

Japan now uses hotels to treat patients who have shown a positive coronavirus but whose symptoms are too mild to require hospitalization. In several Tokyo capitals, robots were opened just on Friday to ease the burden on nurses.

Together, a big eye robot called “Pepper” – who properly wore a protective mask – stood waiting for the welcome visitors.

“Please wear a mask inside,” it said in a cheerful voice. “I hope you return as soon as possible.”

Other messages include “I pray for the disease to spread as soon as possible” and “We join our hearts and let this through together”.

Pepper is not the only robot working in a hotel in Tokyo’s Ryogoku district. A cleaning robot with the latest artificial intelligence has been installed to clean several parts of the hotel, including the most risky “red zones” areas to which staff access is restricted.

In an effort to reduce the burden on the medical system, Japan has secured more than 10,000 hotel rooms across the state to make patients with milder symptoms binding, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ryogoku Hotel, which patients will begin checking in later on Friday, can accommodate about 300 people. Two nurses are available around the clock, while a doctor is also present during the day.

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan is now more than 14,000, and 448 have died on Thursday, according to a Reuters table.