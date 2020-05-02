Revamped USC Recruitment Rewards Amidst Coronaviruses

When Donte Williams first boldly proclaimed his intention to “retake the West” three months ago, the new USC cornerback coach had no plans for the conquest from his living room.

This spring was supposed to mark his long-awaited return, the end of a winding path that began at Culver City High and led to his return, two decades later, as one of the most decorated recruiters in college football.

In Los Angeles, Williams understood that his work was done for him. But after two seasons of snatching up Southland’s best hopes, his decision to leave a well-oiled machine in Oregon for a USC refurbishment project has been hailed as the first major step in the return of the Trojans. on their perch at the top of the recruiting on the west coast.

Williams did not hesitate to make such statements himself. In February, he declared that the Trojans would be a “pioneer”, taking back the territory that they legitimately owned. “I came here to make sure we are respected and feared,” he promised.

His boast was an adrenaline rush at the heart of an operation that the new USC leadership knew had become stagnant. But a month later, when the seasons were canceled and the campuses were closed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recruiter at the center of USC’s reconstructed operation was the one who was trapped, thousands miles from LA

Williams traveled to Oregon in early March to prepare for the sale of his home. As April has become May, he is still there, not knowing how long he should stay.

There is not much clarity in college football these days. No one knows if the season will start on time – or not at all. The meetings are now virtual. The diagrams are installed on Zoom. The outlook assessment is on hold for an indefinite period, with camps and visits being canceled for the foreseeable future.

However, one facet of college football rages relentlessly during quarantine.

“Recruitment,” says Williams, “is always nonstop.”

That is to say, for Williams, the days are not as different as before. He always responds to text messages from recruits at 2 a.m., always talks to moms, dads and cousins, always building relationships brick by brick, the only way he knows.

With the exception of now, without training and position meetings and all the usual minutiae consuming every waking moment of a coaching day, Williams has never had so much time. He filled most of it by talking to recruits, most of whom have never been so accessible.

“[We’re] work even harder at home, “says Williams. “I wake up at the same time in the morning, but at night I am well awake. It literally works all day. “

These overtime hours seem to be paying off. Months after reorganizing staff following its most disappointing recruiting drive in recent memory, USC convinced three 2021 four-star prospects to commit to four days in April – one more than ‘They hadn’t landed during the whole recruitment cycle.

The staff, which includes six new assistants, performed particularly well in California, as five of the top 25 prospects in the state signed up to USC. His last class had one.

The Trojans’ 2021 class is seventh in the country (and first in the Pac-12) in the 247Sports composite ranking, 47 places more than its ranking last season.

Former Nebraska assistant Donte Williams helps lead USC recruiting efforts. (Nati Harnik / Associated Press)

“I don’t mean to say that we outperform other schools,” said Spencer Harris, director of player personnel at USC, “but we feel like we’re working our bum and getting results.”

***

The foundation for successful USC home recruiting was laid in early January, long before COVID-19 closed college football. With a bad day of early signing barely in the rearview mirror, coach Clay Helton met with Brandon Sosna, the new chief of staff to the sports department, to discuss how to fix his recruiting operation.

Sosna watched this signing day from its former Cincinnati office, taking note each time that the main targets of the Trojans signed elsewhere. A week later, on one of his first official days at USC, Sosna met Joseph Wood, the chief of staff of the football program, to understand the extent of the problems reported by the previous administration.

Recruitment is one of the most urgent. The USC has regularly signed the top 20 classes in recent years, but the decline of the program as one of the best prospects in Southland was no secret. Coaches from local high schools whispered about the complacency of USC staff. Other staff were too thin; two left the program in 2018, telling The Times that the USC was “severely mined.”

The new management was particularly amazed to find that the team’s director of scouting, Trey Johnson, also ran all of the USC’s social media accounts (Johnson still has a dual function).

“Some people understood that things had to change,” said Harris.

Helton was the leader among them. Coach carried the brunt of the blame for the recent USC slowdown in recruiting, but the reality was more nuanced. Interviews with coaches, staff and administrators paint a picture of a considerably under-resourced operation, devoid of proper strategy and structure, with a head coach who needs advice on how to overthrow him. .

One of the first steps was the January 3 meeting with Sosna. Helton was adamant about his need for more staff and resources dedicated to recruiting. Sosna therefore asked Harris and Wood to prepare an Excel analysis of the support staff for each major college football program and their expenses.

To maximize the return on all investment in recruitment, Helton – who fired two coordinators the day after a December 27 loss to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl – understood that further personnel changes would be necessary. Over the next few weeks, he and Sosna have met several times to jot down the names of coaches they considered “elite talent” on a whiteboard wish list.

USC Sport Director Mike Bohn, left, congratulates USC coach Clay Helton after the Trojans’ victory over UCLA in November. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“Rather than saying,” Oh, we can’t do it, “our message was,” Hey, let’s go work on it, “said sporting director Mike Bohn in January.

The final documentation was written for the USC to hire Louisiana State defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, whose unit helped the Tigers win the national title. Aranda started out with Helton and USC was ready to pay the best price for the deal with the native of Redlands, who was the country’s highest paid coordinator with $ 2.5 million a year.

But when Justin Fuente of Virginia Tech fired Baylor for his job as head coach, the job went to Aranda.

USC has hired former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. It was a decidedly less splashed rental, but left resources for an assistant that USC believed most capable of boosting recruitment.

The USC was not the only team to target Williams, but it was perhaps the most relentless in its covert pursuit of the man chosen Pac-12 recruiter of the year. Sosna compared the process to “ a Zero Dark Thirty operation, ” in which he, Bohn, Helton, Orlando, receiver coach Keary Colbert and director of player development Gavin Morris all played a role in the sale. of Williams on his return to LA

“All of these people were on the same page,” said Williams. “It’s powerful. It showed me that there was a vision and a path.”

The symbolism of his arrival has not been lost by anyone at the USC. Inside the program, his hiring was a turning point. Outside it was a resounding public endorsement. The best recruits immediately learned about it; during its first two months, three four-star defensive backs were engaged. Many others have expressed interest.

The remaining USC hires followed a similar formula, doubling the energy and recruiting with insight. Safety coach Craig Naivar came with Orlando from Texas, where he was widely respected on the recruiting trail. Special teams coach Sean Snyder was considered one of the best in the country when he left Kansas State. Defensive line coach Vic So’oto, 32, was hired in Virginia, which gives USC a promising recruiter with ties to the Polynesian community and connections to the East Coast.

“We are all aggressive Type A personalities,” said Orlando. “It’s unique that you have a whole room of people who are good at their jobs … but also understand the importance of recruiting.”

Staff spent only a month together before the pandemic started, but meshed almost instantly. Now, they meet twice a week on Zoom to discuss the recruiting strategy. Between the two, they communicate regularly via a text thread, their usual external energy resulting in a constant flow of GIF.

“The juices of all these staff,” said Helton, “have been incredible for me.”

The staff, in turn, had similar praise for their head coach.

“Everything goes through Clay,” said Harris. “He is on the phone more often, with more people, in a larger geographic area of ​​the country. His [role] has certainly increased, just because of the people with whom he is surrounded. “

The size of this surrounding operation is also increasing. When Wood and Harris presented their spreadsheet analysis in January, the conclusion was exactly as Helton suggested: USC was considerably behind other major programs in terms of support staff.

Last season, the Trojans had four full-time recruiting support staff and four more operations-oriented. The most recent Alabama staff directory lists 10 for each department, as well as 12 additional analysts in unspecified roles.

The USC creative department was even further behind. While the USC survived with a single graphic designer for football, Ohio State had five graphic employees. The story was the same with video production. While Alabama had a team of five dedicated solely to football videos, USC football shared its video creation team with the other 20 teams at the school.

Before the pandemic, the USC committed to adding eight new employees, six mainly dedicated to recruitment and two to quality control. Four of these roles are still open, with USC in the midst of a hiring freeze. But the change in strategy is already evident within the ministry.

With recruits unable to visit campus for at least the summer, this investment in a creative department has never been more crucial.

“The guy who was really good at Photoshop and Adobe Premiere and all that is now the smartest guy in the room,” said Brandon Huffman, the editor of national recruiting at 247Sports.

As coaches and prospects across the country adjust to an uncertain recruiting landscape, the USC at least tries to grow with it. Staff conduct virtual campus tours, “to bring this L.A. experience to players,” said So’oto. They produced hype videos and featured reels for social media, with catchy slogans like #TakeBackTheWest, #WeFIGHTasONe or #LAndOfOpportunity. A coordinated series of GIFs, one from each staff member, now welcomes any new engagement.

“When you have this product,” said Williams, “when you put it on the market, it reminds people of who you are.”

***

Jay Toia was one of the first prospects in 2021 to join the USC, choosing Trojans two years ago. But as a busy summer approached for recruitment, defensive forward Simi Valley Grace Brethren had begun to wonder what else could be out there.

“I had been nowhere other than the USC,” he said.

On March 17, Toia opened its recruitment, naming one of the top eight on Twitter, including USC. He made loose plans for more official visits – maybe he would see LSU or Oregon or Michigan. Less than 48 hours after sending the tweet, the four-star prospect was confined to his home, erasing any hope of visits in the foreseeable future.

Official visits are unlikely before the fall and by then, many prospects for 2021 may be ready to put the process aside. This could lead to a regional rush in recruiting for this cycle, helping schools in fertile recruiting locations like USC. It could also hurt the chances of convincing out-of-state prospects to head west.

“If you can’t travel,” said Huffman, “this local school is getting sexier.”

This was not the case with four-star Texas ball carrier Brandon Campbell, who joined the USC last month. It wasn’t a problem either for Texas four-star Quaydarius Davis, who signed up on Friday. The two chose USC without visiting campus, entirely based on their confidence in the trainers of Trojans.

The USC can take advantage of the field advantage with the country’s No. 1 recruit.

Corona Centennial defensive end Korey Foreman recently left Clemson and has since listed USC as one of his top picks. In a podcast with 247Sports, Foreman said he was particularly impressed with Helton’s “bold” decision to rebuild his coaching staff.

It remains to be seen whether Trojans can roll in Foreman. But while the recruitment continues with the lockdown, losing it would not be due to a lack of effort.

“We have so much time right now that the recruits are really feeling it,” said Helton with a laugh.

Toia can attest to that. He does not believe COVID-19 will make him more likely to stay close to home, but USC’s continued pursuit could. No school contacted him during quarantine.

Williams does not expect this energy to decrease. How far it could take USC after the pandemic is another question.

“The goals we have set for ourselves are still far from being achieved,” said Williams. “But we are on the same mission. We have the same vision. And it works.”