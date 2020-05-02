One million people have recovered from a coronavirus worldwide

More than a million people around the world recovered from the coronavirus on Friday after being tested positive for COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University tracker. There have been more than 3 million confirmed cases worldwide since the epidemic began in December – a milestone reached earlier this week.

While the number of deaths worldwide is around 230,000, the number of cases recovered has exceeded one million. The United States, which now has the most confirmed cases in the world, has the most recoveries, around 153,000, according to data from John Hopkins University. Germany, Spain and China respectively follow the United States. The numbers come as blockages and restrictions are lifted.

There are 120 projects worldwide working on a vaccine, but only five have been approved for human clinical trials. In the United States, President Trump says he is launching an ambitious program to accelerate the development of a vaccine by January – something the best experts say might be possible. The administration plans to make 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccine available by then.

In terms of future prospects, a new report indicates that the coronavirus pandemic could last two years. The modeling study from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota indicates that about 70% of people need to be immunized to stop the virus.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned “no proof” that COVID-19 survivors cannot be reinfected with the virus. While WHO expects people infected with the virus to develop an “antibody response that will provide a certain level of protection”, experts are not yet sure how “the level of protection or how long it will last” “.