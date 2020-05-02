North Korea says Kim Jong Un attended plant opening, first public appearance in 20 days

Report by Margaret Brennan

A North Korean news agency announced on Saturday that Kim Jong Un had attended a factory opening, which would be his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors that he was seriously ill. A senior administration official contacted by CBS News said the United States was monitoring and trying to verify the information.

The confirmation published daily by the government, and the North Korean state media KCNA published photos which he showed to Kim at the ceremony. The photos were published in the North Korean newspaper Rodung Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Workers’ Party, as well as on the South Korean news site. Yonhap.

The United States has been trying to verify Kim’s health and whereabouts since he did not appear at a national holiday on April 15.

Kim Jong Un in a photo from the North Korean newspaper Rodung Sinmun published on May 2, 2020. Rodung Sinmun



KCNA reported that Kim cut a ribbon during a ceremony at the opening of a fertilizer factory and that participants in the event “burst into loud cheers” Hurray! “for the Supreme Guide who commands the general march of all to accomplish the great cause of prosperity.”

According to KCNA, several senior North Korean officials, including his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, attended the ceremony with him.

Rumors surfaced about Kim’s health when he was absent from the April 15 events in honor of the 108th birthday of his grandfather and the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung.

President Trump weighed on Kim’s health earlier this week, saying, “I know how he is, relatively speaking. We will see. You will probably hear in the not too distant future.”