NHL focuses on four-stage plan after hometown flirt

The NHL orientation has squarely returned to its four-arena plan after a flirtation with the concept of resuming the 2019-2020 season in the teams’ home cities, sources told The Post.

The notion of playing in each team’s rink, although supporters were not present, was considered following Wednesday’s virtual NHL / NHLPA Joint Return to Game meeting, but has been dropped.

The union, represented by five players in addition to union leaders, has raised many questions about the plan under which athletes will be quarantined in their hotels in centralized locations and thus separated from their families for up to up to three or four months.

It is estimated that up to a dozen NHL cities are envisioned to serve as hubs if and when the NHL reopens. The league has extended its guideline for the home stay for an indefinite period that will not end before May 15. If conditions allow, the NHL should then initiate informal small group training sessions at the respective team training facilities at this time.

These training sessions would be followed by an official training camp lasting up to three weeks if authorized by local governing bodies and health agencies. No decision has been made as to whether the training camps will be held on the local team’s premises or at centralized sites.

The NHL wants all teams to operate under the same guidelines, even though divergent guidelines and rules will be in effect in the states and provinces.

Testing, however, remains a major universal stumbling block for reopening in any form, with the league and union struggling with issues such as the availability and purchase of test kits, cost, reliability and speed of results.

If the idea is to test every player every day – and every member of the teams’ traveling teams as well as the league officials and staff needed to organize the games – that would mean doing a few thousand tests a day.

An effort is believed to be underway for the four major sports leagues – including MLB, NFL and NBA – to coordinate responses on these test issues. All of these leagues face a potential backlash if testing is scarce among the general public and in more essential industries when directed to professional sports entities.

We are told that the league has not yet decided to resume / end the regular season or move directly to an expanded playoff format for 24 teams after perhaps a few exhibition games by club.

The teams insisted on ending the regular season to meet their local television commitments, but another look is at the wisdom of getting clubs back on schedule when they have no realistic chance of playing in the playoffs.

A proposed playoff plan would have been proposed where the top six teams in each division – rather than the top 12 teams in each conference – would have access to the tournament, but that makes no sense.

According to the divisional plan, the Rangers (79 points in 70 games, .564 pct) would be supplanted by the Sabers (68 points in 69 games, .493) in the East while the Blackhawks (72 points in 70 games, .514 ) would be replaced by the Ducks (67 points in 71 games, .472) in the West.