NASA relies on Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, to return to the moon

With NASA set to return to the moon by 2024, there must be confidence in some of the heavyweights of the technology.

The government’s space agency announced Thursday that it had selected Jeff Bezos’s company Blue Origin, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Dynetics to build moon-laying systems to transport NASA astronauts to Artemis’ moon teachings.

“With these contract awards, America is advancing the final step needed for astronauts to land on the moon by 2024, including the incredible moment we see the first woman set foot on the surface of the moon,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. opinion. “This is the first time since the Apollo era that NASA is directly funding a human landing system, and now we have contract companies doing work for the Artemis program.”

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon celebrity Bezos, is developing an integrated land vehicle. The ILV is a three-phase calculator and will be deployed in the new Glenn rocket system and the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan launch system at the company in Kent, Wales.

Huntsville, based in Alta, is developing the Dynetics Human Landing System (DHLS), which is described as “a single structure that provides take-off and landing capabilities.” It will also be published in the FM starter system.

SpaceX, located in Hawthorne, California, next to the Tesla Design Center, is currently developing the Star Ship, which NASA described as a “fully integrated lander using the SpaceX Super Heavy rocket”.

“We’re on our way,” Douglas Loverro, NASA’s assistant to Washington’s director of human exploration and operations, added, noting the importance of the announcement. “With these awards, we are embarking on an interesting partnership with the best in the industry to achieve the nation’s goals. We have a lot of work ahead of us, especially over the next critical 10 months. I am confident that we will succeed in working with these teammates. “

The total amount of the contracts is $ 967 million to be shared among the three companies, but NASA did not disclose the exact amount each company will receive.

A NASA spokesman told Fox News that Blue Origin will receive $ 579 million, $ 253 million for Dynetics and $ 135 million for SpaceX.

Asked about the timing of the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesman added that “much of the work that NASA and our contractors are doing to refine the proposed landing concepts is done remotely.”

In addition to the return of the moon Artemis program is also designed to create a sustainable human presence in the Earth’s natural satellite. Eventually, NASA has long-term plans for manned voyages to Mars.

The timing of Artemis could be late due to the global coronavirus pandemic. In March, Bridenstine told Fox News that the space agency “continues to assess the potential impact on our [future] tasks as the situation develops. “