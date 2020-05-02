Musk suggests that Tesla’s stock price should go down. So that

The angry girlfriend. The Willy Wonka house. “The star banner.” The sale of all physical goods. The dying light of consciousness.

Of all the bizarre tweets that Elon Musk released on Friday morning, one stands out – not for its entertainment value, but because it could violate a consent decree related to the fraud, it has accepted that it is intended to control their behavior on social networks.

“The Tesla share price is too high imo,” he tweeted Friday morning at 8:11 a.m.

This seemed to have an immediate effect on Tesla’s stock price. Stocks plunged up 13% on high volume before closing down 10.3% to $ 701.32.

Musk agreed to a lawyer for the company to review and approve material information for the company or its shareholders before Musk agreed to a fraud settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 not make them public.

The fraud charges were laid after Musk tweeted on August 7, 2018 that he had “secure financing” to take Tesla privately at $ 420 per share. No funding has ever been obtained. The false claim caused stock prices to fluctuate, and investors said they had been wronged in the short and long term.

Musk’s latest tweet puts pressure on the SEC, said Jay Dubow, a lawyer and securities expert with the law firm Pepper Hamilton.

“He really rubs his nose,” he said. “It’s clearly a violation of [decree]. If they do nothing, they run the risk of giving the impression that people can flout their orders. ”

But an SEC case might not be the slam-dunk it appears, said James Park, a law professor at UCLA. That’s because the SEC and Musk agreed to amend the decree in April 2019, and a change of language could protect Musk this time.

The change came after Musk tweeted plans to build 500,000 cars in 2019, without legal review. A lawyer for the company then corrected the tweet, making it 400,000. The actual production number for 2019 was 365,000.

Musk argued that the tweet was not a violation as it was not important information. The amended order, approved by a federal court, listed a variety of matters requiring verification – but the word “material” was deleted.

The new wording requires the approval of a lawyer for “the financial position, the statements or the results of the company, including the profits or the councils”

“Tweeting about share prices does not necessarily relate to the company’s financial situation, and it may not be subject to more specific regulations,” said Park.

The big question now is whether the SEC will ignore it. (Harvey Pitt, a former SEC president who now runs consulting firm Kalorama Partners, seems to think so will be. “The SEC has bigger fish to fry,” Pitt told Bloomberg Television.)

The same goes for Tesla’s board of directors, one of the highest paid boards in the industry and widely regarded as a rubber stamp for Musk.

“They’re really paralyzed because society is essentially [Musk] at this point, “said Dubow. “I don’t know what recourse they have. They’re not going to fire him.”

If the tweet exposes the board to court-awarded damages, however, its members could remain dependent on Musk to protect their personal wealth. In another strange twist on a business known to them, Tesla recently announced that due to the large increase in directors ‘and officers’ liability insurance premiums, Musk himself will provide this insurance to its board of directors.

“I don’t know how comfortable I would be in this situation,” said Dubow. As a member of Tesla’s board of directors, “Do you have to sue Musk if he doesn’t want to keep his promise? It’s a strange situation.”

Friday’s tweet storm ended an already tight week. In a conference call with stock analysts on Wednesday, after being asked about Tesla’s cash situation, he ordered a county order that would keep Tesla’s Fremont, California plant closed until the end of May. “Fascist,” he called.

This followed an earlier string of tweets that included the capitalized message, “FREE AMERICA NOW”.

Obviously, Musk is upset because the county shelter order is not good for his business. But why would he think that his share price is too high? There are many theories, all of pure speculation. Only Musk knows what’s going on in his own head.

He ended his Twitter account on Friday morning on a personal note:

