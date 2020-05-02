More than 150,000 flamingos flocked to Mumbai during the coronavirus lockdown in India – and now they paint the waters pink

While people around the world stay inside, animals of all shapes and sizes recover parts of the Earth that have long been made less habitable by human activity. A herd of goats have taken over a deserted Welsh town. Boars were filmed in the streets of Barcelona. Yosemite bear have been significantly flourishing with the national park closed to visitors. And now a record number of flamingos are painting the waters of Mumbai pink.

A flock of flamingos flies into a pond during a national lockdown imposed by the government as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, in Navi Mumbai on April 20, 2020. INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP via Getty Images



As flamingos flock to the Indian metropolis for their feeding and breeding season since the 1980s, the Bombay Natural History Society estimates that there has been a 25% increase in the number of birds this year – probably due to the prolonged foreclosure of the coronavirus in the country.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Deepak Apte, the director of the conservation group, said: “The interlock gives these birds peace to roost, no disruption in their attempt to obtain food and an overall encouraging habitat.”

In March, India instituted the largest coronavirus containment, ordering the vast majority of businesses to close and restrict the movement of its 1.3 billion citizens. As a result, the metropolitan area of ​​Mumbai – normally the site of much construction, noise and moving people – was suddenly silenced, inadvertently creating ideal conditions for flamingos seeking food in the wetlands of the city.

Flamingos are seen in a pond during a national lockdown imposed by the government as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Navi Mumbai on April 20, 2020. INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP via Getty Images



Although BNHS researchers were clearly unable to conduct field research to count the flamingos of flamingos in person, they used a method of dividing large-scale photographs into grids to numerically estimate the number of ‘birds. In the end, they concluded that more than 150,000 flamingos had taken up residence in Mumbai in April, creating a small silver – or rather pink – lining in these otherwise difficult times.