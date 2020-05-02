Mike Bohn, Clay Helton and Andy Enfield return USC money

As the USC prepares for a potentially significant economic downturn following the COVID-19 pandemic, the university sports director and his two highest-paid coaches have pledged to donate a significant portion of their salaries in school support sign.

Sports director Mike Bohn, football coach Clay Helton, and men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield will donate $ 1 million in compensation to USC, according to someone with first-hand knowledge of the situation.

The move comes as college administrators and athletics officials across the country are enjoying similar pay cuts to alleviate what could be a serious blow to higher education. With campuses closed and university sports closed for the foreseeable future, the extent of this financial pressure remains uncertain.

USC President Carol L. Folt agreed to a 20% pay cut early last month as part of the announced cuts, which also included a hiring freeze and a break in capital construction.

“We have to make tough calls now to deal with the serious financial consequences we face,” wrote USC Provost Charles Charles Zukoski and CFO Jim Staten at the time. “This is a monumental health crisis.”

In his state of the university speech on Wednesday, Folt warned that the USC would face an expected operating deficit of $ 300 million to $ 500 million until June 2021.

University athletics, in particular, could find itself in crisis this fall, with the status of the next college football season in doubt. The cancellation of the NCAA tournament has already caused a serious financial blow to athletics departments across the country, as the NCAA has distributed $ 375 million less than planned to its member schools.

As a private university, the USC is not required to disclose the salaries of its employees. According to a federal income tax return filed by the school, Helton was paid approximately $ 3.2 million in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, while Enfield earned nearly $ 2.8 million during this period. Salaries for Bohn, who was hired in November, remain unknown.