Michael Conforto’s Mets production “hard to complain about”

Sixth in a series analyzing the New York Mets.

Michael Conforto finally seemed to have understood everything at the end of the 2017 season. After his first appearance in the All-Star category, after an inexplicable fall in the second year which made him bounce between Triple-A Las Vegas and Citi Field, the Mets outfielder was on his way to becoming tall.

No one can say with certainty what happened on August 24, 2017 changed the career arc of Conforto, but it still has not reached its previous peaks. On that day, Conforto swung and missed on Robbie Ray’s ground and collapsed to the ground in agony with a dislocated left shoulder. Conforto tore the posterior capsule of the shoulder and was operated on.

Conforto, 27, is still an integral part of the Mets’ formation, but the disappointment comes by comparing him to the star who had emerged so briefly three years ago.

Conforto reduced by .257 / .363 / .494 last season with 33 circuits and 92 RBIs. The Mets have also received numerous offensives from Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis, allowing Conforto to become less of a focal point in training than in recent seasons.

“Just look at Conforto’s numbers and translate them from a scouting perspective, he ranks as an above average major league player,” said a talent assessor for a National League team. “It would be a six [out of eight] on the rating scale, if you look at these numbers. You must determine if you are satisfied with a six. And I think most people would be happy with a six. Is he an eternal All-Star? Probably not, but he is better than a regular, so in my mind it is very difficult to complain about him. “

Conforto’s attributes include a compact left-handed swing and an ability to manage the hitting area.

“He goes for walks because he knows the strike zone because he can see the ball well,” said the assessor. “Why does he see the ball well? Because he keeps his head in a calm position where he can see the shots and recognizes the balls that are just outside the hitting zone. He’s not the type of guy who panics a lot when he gets two hits, you don’t see him chasing a lot. But like most hitters, he is scratched. “

Conforto, who can become a free agent after the 2021 season, has often said that he wants to secure a long-term future for the Mets. Given the scarcity of talents from the outside field within the Mets farming system (among the 15 best prospects in the organization, none are out of field according to the latest MLB.com ranking) and a thin field class free field for 2022, the team’s best option would probably be to sign Conforto to an extension.

And yet, if a season takes place in 2020, it will be with a considerably reduced schedule, perhaps without fans in the stadium due to the fear of broadcasting COVID-19. The economic benefits will be enormous throughout the sport, which will have an impact on the years to come.

“Is this a good time to try to lock up your own guys?” said the talent assessor. “Maybe the Mets can consider having Conforto sign inexpensively, 60 cents on the dollar or whatever and give it a year or two more, but who knows what the free agency will look like next year or so? ‘Next year?”

Defensively, Conforto adapted to the right field after spending a large part of his early career moving between the three field positions.

“He is a much better defender than people attribute to him,” said the assessor. “Is he a central defender? Probably not. You can put it there two days a week, but ideally it’s not where you want it. He is an above average major league player and I just shake my head when I hear people complaining, “He’s overrated.” I mean, what do you expect? Not everyone is a Hall of Famer or an All-Star. We have to remember that this is a really tough game and people don’t seem to understand this often. “