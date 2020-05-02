Los Angeles Theater Community Honors Kerry English

The actors peeking out from the wings of the stage could reliably spot Kerry English: an older gentleman, a kind and interested smile, platinum white hair and a matching goatee. His reassuring presence was never a surprise; only his absence was.

English, a respected pediatrician with a special interest in caring for children at risk, was as much a part of the Los Angeles theater scene as the actors, directors, directors and designers said those who knew him ..

He was the ultimate fan of the theater, a cultural omnivore who sometimes attended more than five shows in a week. He was a dedicated member of the public who became a reliable member of the board of directors in theaters such as Rogue Machine, Cornerstone Theater Company, Ojai Playwrights Conference and 24th Street Theater.

The Englishman died on Tuesday of complications from ALS. He was 74 years old. Word quickly spread among fans and practitioners of the Los Angeles theater. Tributes flooded message boards and social media, and stories were shared by email and by phone.

The death of a person so intimately linked to the local artistic community was all the more tragic at a time when the coronavirus tore this community apart, leaving those who are used to uniting in the name of creation alone at home. cry.

“It would be a huge bite no matter what,” said John Perrin Flynn, artistic director of Rogue Machine. “But he’s got more tingling right now, when we all face an uncertain future.”

The Englishman, who was the longtime director of the pediatric division at Martin Luther King Jr. Hospital in L.A., represented a constant love for the art form, said those who knew him. He was insightful, he knew what made a show good and when it needed work, but he never hesitated to criticize, choosing instead to focus on the positive.

“It was so exciting to meet a human being whose idea of ​​having a good time was to go and see a lot of plays,” said Boston Court Pasadena artistic director Jessica Kubzansky, adding that she saw English in almost every show she attended, from the smallest 40-seat house to productions at the Mark Taper Forum in downtown LA or the South Coast Repertory in Orange County. “As theater professionals, we meet all the time, but meeting a member of the professional audience is a special joy.”

English woman Olga Garay-English said that Kerry’s love for theater dates back to the early 1970s when he saw “Cyrano de Bergerac” with Richard Chamberlain at the Ahmanson Theater. There were three recalls and the house exploded with enthusiasm.

The experience, she said, awakened Kerry to “the power of the theater to light up the world.”

Garay-English has served for almost seven years as executive director of the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, and the couple matched perfectly in their love – and involvement – for the arts, she said.

They were married in 2011 to the then mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa, in front of the Music Center fountain, with a reception upstairs in the Dorothy Chandler pavilion.

Kerry English on his wedding day in 2011 at the Music Center. (Anna Mae Lam)

English loved all aspects of theater, including lectures, workshops and table readings. He loved talking to actors and he loved getting to know the machinists, said Garay-English. He had a particular fondness for Greek theater, and his wife said that she regretted that on their many international trips to see theater, they never found their way to Greece.

Garay-English said she remembered times when her husband saw up to three shows a day – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 pm And if they attended a festival, it was not unusual for him to be in the audience of more than a dozen shows in a week.

“He was as fully engaged in the latter as in the former,” she said.

Robert Egan, artistic director of the Ojai Playwrights Conference, said that he had learned English for the first time in the 1980s when Egan was recruited as artistic director producer of Taper, responsible for reviving the legacy of developing new pieces that had been the hallmark of the place.

Egan was overseeing 16 new events in various parts of the city, and in each of them he saw a guy with a goatee and sleek silver hair who had “that intense look, like he really wanted to interact”.

This man was English, and he would later become a great friend of Egan, who loved him for “always drawing the essence of the human soul from a theatrical experience”.

This is why Egan and others believe that English, a trauma doctor (he testified as an expert in sexual assault during McMartin’s preschool trial in the 1980s), found such a deep connection to the theater.

“I think he really liked the way theater has revealed human behavior and what human beings are capable of,” said Bill Rauch, former artistic director of Cornerstone and the Oregon Shakespeare festival and currently artistic director of Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center, under construction at the World Trade Center. “Whether it was his medical practice or his theatrical practice, Kerry loved people and believed that each individual human story had value.”

It was not only the final production that fascinated English, said Rauch. Every aspect of the work, down to the smallest details of the creation of a show, prevailed.

Veralyn Jones, actress and associate co-producer of the Lower Depth Theater, said that English was always more than just a fan.

“It wasn’t just someone who showed up at your shows, it was someone who invested in you as an artist,” she recalls.

Jones remembers a time when she was to read “Medea” at Antaeus Theater Company, and the English wrote to her early in the day letting her know that he was on a plane but would be going to the theater as soon as possible. as he landed.

The theater represented the community in English. He knew everyone. He became a dear friend of Jones and a grandfather figure for Jones’ daughter, now 21. When she was little, he would take her to shows with his own grandchildren, hoping to pass on a love of art to the next generation, said Jones.

When the Englishman fell ill with ALS, the theater community quickly became aware of the diagnosis and the dangers of an illness that is still not cured.

The Englishman was “beautifully Brechtian, beautifully Chekhovian – both in the same person” about his illness, said Egan.

Before his death, plans were underway to honor English while he was alive. A performance was going to take place at Rogue Machine, said Flynn, and it would have included scenes from plays that had special meaning for English.

Coronavirus put these plans on hold, and now the show will no longer perform with English in the audience, as it always has been.

“We were looking forward to doing it when we could finally get together again,” said Flynn. “And we will probably still try to do something, but it will not be the same thing.”