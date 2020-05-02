L.A. Times Guild OK 20% pay cut, hours in the middle of the coronavirus

The Los Angeles Times editorial guild agreed on Friday to accept a 20% cut in members’ wages and hours amid a devastating drop in advertising due to the coronavirus crisis.

To help management cut costs, nearly 440 journalists represented by the Media Guild of the West will have their wages and hours reduced for 12 weeks starting May 10. Journalists will work four days a week instead of the usual five days. The reductions are expected to save more than $ 2 million.

“This is the best possible deal we could have reached in these circumstances,” said Anthony Pesce, president of Local 39213 of NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America. “We worked very quickly to come up with a solution that will ultimately help everyone.”

With this agreement, The Times becomes the latest press organization to cut wages for journalists due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Newspaper advertising was decimated as retailers, movie theaters and live event sponsors withdrew their advertising purchases because their stores and locations are closed. Newspapers were already in trouble before the pandemic due to a migration of advertising funds to internet giants like Facebook and Google, but the health crisis made the situation worse.

As part of the pact, The Times management said it would not fire any guild members during the 12-week period. At the request of the guild, the Times also pledged to apply for unemployment insurance in California. “Work-Sharing Program” a program created in 1978 that allows eligible employees to receive unemployment benefits even if they are still employed. The Times will also seek unemployment benefits for its journalists in Washington, D.C.

If the state rejects the Times’s candidacy, the newspaper will abandon its plan to cut the wages and hours of work of those represented by the guild.

Salary reductions will not extend beyond August 1, unless both parties agree to further reductions.

“We are proud of the work we have done, from the press room to the press room, to keep the community informed at such a critical time,” said Chris Argentieri, president and chief operating officer of the California Times, in a statement. “We are touched by the dedication of our staff, the sacrifices they continue to make and the support of our readership as we go through this difficult time. We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Guild and thank their leadership as well as the employees of our company for their collaboration and consideration as we take up the challenges of this crisis. “

Last fall, the newspaper signed its first-ever collective agreement with newsroom employees, forcing the two parties to negotiate an agreement. Most non-executive newsroom employees are covered, including journalists, data reporters, copy editors, librarians, web producers, audio producers, page designers, photographers and videographers.

The newspaper, along with its parent, the California Times, has already taken steps to cut costs in response to the pandemic. Executives, including eight editors in the newsroom, saw their wages drop 15% in mid-April. Some employees on the corporate side have been put on leave and some non-guild employees will see the company’s consideration for their 401,000 contributions suspended.

The California Times also closed three community newspapers – the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun – and laid off 14 people who produced these weekly publications.

On Thursday, La Cañada Flintridge editor Charlie Plowman acquired the three titles. Plowman has not agreed to hire the dismissed workers and plans to use its existing staff to create content. Burbank and Glendale newspapers are expected to resume on Saturday.