Kroger to Limit Meat Purchases in Certain Stores

Kroger would limit purchases of meat in certain stores to preserve supplies as panicked buyers seek to accumulate protein.

As the Coronavirus Threatens Meat Suppliers in the Country, the Grocery Chain told CNN it would impose buying limits on ground beef and fresh pork in some stores.

“We are satisfied with our ability to maintain a wide assortment of meat and seafood for our customers, as we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers,” said a Kroger representative for CNN. “There are a lot of proteins in the supply chain. However, some processors encounter difficulties. “

Meat suppliers have had to close for the past few weeks as COVID-19 outbreaks broke out in their facilities.

Last week, the largest US union in the meat industry said more than 5,000 US meat and food processing workers had been infected or exposed to the coronavirus, while at least 20 others died said their union.

The International Union of Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) has warned that the country’s meat supply could be compromised by the pandemic unless the federal government takes action to improve the safety of overcrowded facilities.

The epidemics have resulted in a 25 percent drop in pork slaughter capacity and a 10 percent reduction in beef slaughter capacity, the union said.

President Trump invoked defense production law on Tuesday to demand that meat factories remain open during the pandemic and signed an ordinance to protect companies from liability for workers’ illnesses.

But even under this order, factories have struggled to stay open, CNN reported.

On Wednesday, UFCW president Marc Perrone wrote a letter to the governor of each state, desperately imploring to apply CDC guidelines in production plants.

“For us, this issue has nothing to do with politics, whether these workers are unionized or not, but reflects our sincere fear that urgent and mandatory action is necessary to protect these workers, the communities they serve and the food of our nation. “Wrote Perrone.