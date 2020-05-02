Judge Dismisses USWNT’s Inequality of Wage Claim in Trial

In a major victory for US Soccer, a federal judge on Friday dismissed the uneven pay request made by the National Women’s World Cup champion, saying that the evidence provided by the lawyers of the players was “insufficient to create a real problem of fact for trial. “

In the lawsuit, brought by defending world player of the year Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and 26 others, lawyers said women were not paid equally under their collective agreement as compared to women. that the National Men’s Team players have received and claimed more than $ 66 million. in damages.

But U.S. District Court judge R. Gary Klausner, in a 32-page opinion, rejected this argument, claiming that women had refused a CBA similar to that of men in favor of the one offering a salary. and benefits.

“The history of negotiations between the parties shows that the WNT rejected an offer to pay according to the same pay-as-you-go structure as the DTM, and the WNT was willing to forgo higher premiums for benefits, such as higher base pay and guaranteed more players under contract, ”wrote Klausner.

Klausner also rejected arguments that players were subjected to uneven working conditions by being required to play more games on artificial turf. It allowed the allegations of disparities in travel and medical staff to go to trial.

Lawyers representing the players will appeal the decision on Friday, Molly Levinson, spokesperson for the 28 players represented in the trial, said in a statement.

The players filed a complaint against their federation 13 months ago, arguing that they earned less than the players of the American men’s team for doing the same work. American football responded by citing the work agreement that women signed with the federation in 2017, which pays women an annual salary and other guaranteed benefits such as health care and family leave as members of the men’s team do not receive.

Under separate CBA, a player from the United States National Men’s Team can earn up to $ 17,625 per game, depending on the opponent and the outcome. A female player would get about half of that for a comparable result. But women also receive a base salary of $ 100,000 a year, plus an additional $ 72,500 for playing in the National Women’s Soccer League, the national league subsidized by U.S. Soccer. This guaranteed the top 18 players on the national team a base salary of $ 172,500, in addition to bonuses and matchday wages. The other players get a little less.

The federation also offers women players health insurance as well as maternity and adoption leave. Male players are paid by US Soccer only if they make up 18 players for an international match.

As a result, Klausner dismissed allegations that women were discriminated against in wages.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” said Molly Levinson. “We are confident in our case and determined in our commitment to ensure that girls and women who practice this sport are not considered less important simply because of their gender.”

In a statement, U.S. Football said: “We look forward to working with the National Women’s Team to chart a positive path to advance football here at home and around the world. American football has long been the world leader in women’s football on and off the field, and we are committed to continuing this work to ensure that our national women’s team remains the best in the world and sets the standard for it. women’s football. “

A few players posted comments on Twitter shortly after the decision was released:

“This team never gives up and we’re not going to start now,” said the player, the United States National Women’s Football Team. Tobin Heath said.

“We will continue in the fight for equal wages,” said his teammate. Christen Press said.

Megan Rapinoe added: “We will never stop fighting for equality.”