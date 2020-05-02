JPMorgan Chase secures $ 15 billion for second round of P3 funding

JPMorgan Chase said on Friday that it had received about $ 15 billion in the second round of funding for the paycheck protection program, including about $ 8.4 billion for small businesses in the tri-state area.

The country’s largest lender began letting customers know in the wee hours of the day that their Small Business Administration emergency funding had been approved overnight, helping desperate employers respond to the wage bill as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks unprecedented havoc on local economy.

As The Post reported on Thursday, many local businessmen were anxious to hear the news after losing funding for the first round while a number of state-owned enterprises received millions and saw information according to which small banks received preferential treatment under the program.

“They finally let the big bank’s applications be processed, I guess,” relieved Chaim Homnick told the Post after learning that he would get some relief to keep things going in his two businesses in the five cities of Long Island.

The comparison of Chase’s performance in the first round and in the second round offers breathtaking contrasts.

The $ 2.6 trillion mega bank only managed to get 27,000 PPP loans in the first round, totaling around $ 14 billion for an average loan size of around $ 500,000.

While the bank only got $ 1 billion more in the second round, it served approximately seven times more customers. New York alone almost doubled the number of clients for whom Chase obtained loans nationwide in the first round.

Sources close to the mega bank said that a clearer understanding of the process and better orientation of the SBA was essential to get the money where it needed it most.

But for local business owners, it’s just the money that matters most.

“Finally!” said a lawyer in private practice who had his good news in the middle of the night. “The amount? Definitely NOT per million.”