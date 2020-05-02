Jaguars emerge as potential contenders for Andy Dalton

While the Patriots are betting favorites to land former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, there is another interested party who could thwart Minshew-mania in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have a “ legitimate interest ” in the newly released QB, according to a source “ fairly close to the situation ”, which would put pressure on the mustachioed sixth round signalman Gardner Minshew.

“We may have to suspend Minshew-mania in Jacksonville” NFL Network Steve Wyche said on Thursday.

After unsuccessful attempts to negotiate Dalton, the 32-year-old was kicked out of the Bengals on Thursday entering the final year of a $ 96 million, six-year contract as Joe Burrow’s new era descends on Cincinnati. He was expected to earn $ 17.7 million in 2020, but assumes no ceiling responsibility.

“The potential blockages are the salary,” said Wyche. “The Jaguars have to do some wage cap management problems to bring Andy Dalton, but there is a legitimate interest there.”

Jacksonville has a huge liability cap of $ 37.46 million due to players not currently registered, which ranks second in the league behind Carolina ($ 48.11 million). That leaves them with just under $ 5 million in total space, according to Spotrac.

Although the team traded quarterback Nick Foles to the Bears during the off-season, the $ 18.75 million the Foles were expected to win this year was fully guaranteed and count against the Jaguars’ cap for 2020.

Wyche noted that Dalton had ties to offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who was the CO of the Bengals from 2011 to 2013, which would ease the transition for both parties.

“Dalton would come to know the system much better than Minshew-mania,” said Wyche, speculating that the Jaguars could bring the veteran to “[groom] Gardner Minshew will either be a starter this year or later. “

Minshew, 23, took over after the Foles fell with a broken collarbone in Week 1 and totaled 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and a completion percentage of 60.6 in 14 games.

Dalton, who is a three-time Pro Bowler, is the latest starter to enter the market and joins former Panthers Cam Newton quarterback, who has had no luck finding a new agency house.

“There is an interest [in Cam Newton]Added Wyche. “But it is clear that Dalton would have priority in the hierarchy of the free agent’s quarterbacks.”

TCU’s 2011 second round pick of the Bengals spent all nine seasons in Cincinnati. He was benched for three games last season in favor of Ryan Finley after starting 0-8 and finished with 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a completion rate of 59.5 in 13 games.