In the midst of a coronavirus epidemic, states reopen restaurants and lounges

Millions of people across the United States have ventured to cinemas, retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses for the first time in weeks, as governors of several states have authorized the expiration of home stay restrictions.

In Texas, a decree from Governor Greg Abbott allows many retail stores, restaurants, shopping malls and movie theaters to reopen at 25% of their capacity amid the coronavirus epidemic; in rural counties with five or fewer confirmed coronavirus cases, retailers can open at 50% capacity. In Utah, restaurants and lounges and gyms can also open with certain restrictions. Other states, including Idaho, Maine and Tennessee, are relaxing some restrictions, some against the objections of local leaders.

But state governors extending or expanding their orders in the face of rising pandemic deaths have continued to face pushbacks and protests amid soaring unemployment rates.

In Michigan, hundreds of protesters, many of whom carried assault weapons and bulletproof vests, entered the State Capitol on Thursday evening, demanding the end of orders to stay at home. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared new states of emergency and disaster last Thursday after the GOP-controlled legislature rejected his request for a 28-day extension.

President Trump tweeted Friday morning that the protesters were “very good people” and that Whitmer should compromise.

Protesters try to enter the chamber of the Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday. (Jeff Kowalsky / AFP / Getty Images)

Armed protesters in the Michigan Capitol in Lansing chanted “Let us in” and “Close it,” referring to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. (AFP / Getty Images)

“The governor of Michigan should give up a bit and put out the fire,” Trump said on Twitter. “They are very good people, but they are angry. They want to find their life, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. “

The discord arises as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States has exceeded one million this week. As of Friday, the death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, approached 65,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The decentralized process of reopening the economy has led health experts to warn against a second wave of coronavirus cases, especially since some states that reopen parts of their economy have not recorded a decline constant in the number of confirmed cases. Federal guidelines to ease restrictions recommend a 14-day decrease in cases, improved testing and a return to normal hospital conditions.

“There are certain states, some cities that somehow pass the first checkpoint,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN on Thursday. “And, I mean, obviously you could get away with it, but you’re taking a really big risk.”

In New York, by far the state hardest hit by the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. He made the announcement after the deaths of 289 New Yorkers during the 24-hour period ending Friday. He said it was 306 dead the day before. The hospitalization rate continues to drop, he said. According to Johns Hopkins, more than 24,000 people in New York State have died from COVID-19, including 18,000 in New York.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that the city will open 40 miles of pedestrian streets this month to encourage social distancing as the weather warms. De Blasio said that May would be a decisive month in the city’s battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The mayor criticized the governors who lift the restrictions.

“There are other parts of the country that have not focused on the evidence in the reopening, and I hope and pray that it does not backfire and that the government of these states does not act in a hurry “, De Dit Blasio. “We are not going to let that happen here.”