In just 16 years, Antarctica and Greenland have lost enough ice to fill Lake Michigan

Antarctica and Greenland have lost thousands of gigatons of ice in the past 16 years alone. According to new NASA data, this melting ice contributed more than half an inch from the sea level rises around the world.

Collectively, Antarctica and Greenland have lost more than 5,000 gigatons of ice in the past decade and a half – more than enough to fill Lake Michigan. One gigaton equals one billion metric tonnes, which alone could fill 400,000 Olympic-size swimming pools, NASA said in a statement. Press release.

According to an article published Thursday in the journal Science, the two regions were collectively responsible for 0.55 inches of sea ​​level between 2003 and 2019 – about a third of the total sea level rise during this period.

Data are from NASA’s Ice, Cloud and Earth Altitude Satellite 2 (ICESat-2). Launched in 2018, it is “the most advanced Earth observation laser instrument NASA has ever flown in space”, in combination with data from its predecessor, ICESat, which collected data from 2003 to 2009.

(Top) Mass change for Antarctica. (Bottom) Mass changes on the ground line. NASA ICESat and ICESat-2



“If you observe a glacier or an ice cap for a month or a year, you’re not going to learn much about what the climate is doing there,” said Ben Smith, a glaciologist at the University of Washington and lead author of the paper. “We now have a 16-year gap between ICESat and ICESat-2 and we can be much more confident that the changes we see in the ice have to do with the long-term changes in climate.”

According to the data, per year, Greenlandthe ice cap has lost an average of 200 gigatons of ice, and Antarcticlost an average of 118.

Using information from the two missions, the researchers found not only the amount of melted ice but also one of the main the causes. Ice platforms around Antarctica act as barriers to slow the rate of ice loss – they do not contribute to sea level rise because they are already floating – but, as these barriers merge with the warming of the oceans, the rate of ice loss is increasing.

“It’s like an architectural buttress that supports a cathedral,” said Helen Amanda Fricker, co-author and glaciologist at Scripps Oceanography institution at the University of California at San Diego. “The ice trays keep the ice layer up. “If you remove the ice trays, or even if you thin them, you reduce that downforce, so that the melted ice can flow faster.”

Although much of the loss of ice in Antarctica comes from floating ice shelves, by calving and melting icebergs Hot water, most of Greenland’s losses were due to surface melt and runoff. In Greenland, coastal glaciers have cleared dramatically, mainly due to the warmer summer temperatures.

(Top) Change in mass (m ice equivalent per year). (Bottom) The mass changes around the margin. NASA ICESat and ICESat-2



New NASA data is consistent with previous studies of sea level rise, but satellite lasers give researchers a much more detailed analysis of how polar ice has changed over time. Although eastern Antarctica actually experienced a slight increase in the amount of ice, this improvement was more than offset by the huge losses Western Antarctica, where the ocean has warmed quickly.

“The increase in a single year is not in itself a concern,” Alex Gardner, co-author and glaciologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told CBS News on Friday. “What is worrying is that this will continue every year for the foreseeable future, which will result in a significant rise in sea level over the next 80 years. By 2100, we expect 2.3 or 4 feet of sea level rise. “

Rising sea levels are expected to affect millions of people living in coastal cities around the world.

“This is important because civilization has evolved around coastal cities where considerable infrastructure is located near current sea level,” said Gardner. “When there is a high tide event or a passing storm, they can cause considerable damage to property. This damage will be greatly magnified as sea levels continue to rise and will force municipalities and counties to make difficult choices about which infrastructure to invest in to try and save and which infrastructure should be abandoned. “