How the pandemic is changing air pollution levels

With more of us staying on and off the road, cities around the world are reporting less air pollution.

In the United States, Washington, D.C., has had its purest spring air for 25 years, while Los Angeles – once classified as having the worst air quality in the country – now has some of the best in the world.

“I don’t really think we’ve seen anything like it,” said Ryan Stauffer, a NASA researcher who uses satellite data to study air quality. Last month, in the northeast, NASA observed a 30% drop in atmospheric polluting nitrogen dioxide compared to the same month in previous years.

Air quality in Los Angeles has improved significantly with the economic downturn and home stay orders resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News



Stauffer said it’s probably an answer to fewer cars on the road.

“Nitrogen dioxide is formed by the burning of fossil fuels,” said Stauffer. “So think about the combustion of petrol in your car engine. It also comes from the production of electricity. So it is emitted in fairly large quantities, especially around cities and areas with heavy traffic. “

Lelia Hawkins, professor at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, who specializes in air pollution and climate change, said: “We see the benefits of best practices right away, just as we see them now …

“People ask, you know, is this a silver lining? And my answer is yes and no. It’s great to look cleaner, but the devastating economic consequences of this crisis are not something that anyone would choose.

“On the positive side, it’s a situation [that] will help air pollution scientists like me understand the role that various activities play in our daily exposure, and this will help us to be strategic about the policies we put in place. “

But in the meantime, said Hawkins, these clearer skies should lead to a better understanding of our planet.

“The fact that we can see clear skies and lots of places, some of which have not seen clear skies for a very long time, shows us two things: first, we really have an impact on our environment, and the little ones changes we make – in this case big changes, but even small changes – that are targeted can clear the air; and second, it can happen very quickly. “



