How Americans use technology to stay in touch with older parents

Nearly nine-tenths of Americans whose parents are over the age of 60 are concerned about the safety and well-being of their parents, a new study reveals.

A survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that the people of their older parents worry about them an average of five times a week.

And the results revealed that, overall, 86 percent said they were worried about their parents often.

revealed difficulties and worries in trying to stay in touch with older parents.

Nearly nine in 10 respondents (88 percent) said their parents live independently, and 71 percent of all respondents said they can’t see them as often as they want.

The biggest concern is the physical health and well-being of parents – a concern reported by 44 per cent of respondents.

Other concerns included being too far away in an emergency (36 percent), concerns about parents ’mental and emotional well-being (36 percent), concerns about parental home security (32 percent), and concerns about vulnerability to fraud or online crime (32 percent).

A third said they even worry their parents that they won’t tell them about the problem they’re facing.

There is a simple repair, it turns out. Seven out of ten said they were less worried if they signed in with their parents more often, and 73 percent said it would also make their parents safer.

“Keeping in touch with our parents is even more important as we get older,” said Anne Ferguson, Marketing Director, Alarm.com. “All too often, however, modern life is on the road.

“Commitments to parenting and work keep us busy at best. Now, social alienation has made it difficult to communicate, especially with older parents who need the connection the most.

What is typically a way to stay in touch with our parents?

One-third (33 percent) of respondents said the job prevents them from checking in as often as they would like. Nearly three in ten (28 percent) said their own families keep them too busy.

A quarter reported their parents answering the phone poorly, while 26 percent said their parents did not want to use the new technology to communicate.

No wonder 72 percent of respondents have hoped there is a way to check on their parents quickly without a phone conversation.

A promising breakthrough comes in the form of two-way video technology, which is an increasingly popular way to connect and grasp each other.

More than seven out of ten reported video calls have made it easier to communicate with their parents. And 70 percent said technology makes them have a stronger relationship with their parents.

“Concerned families need to keep in mind that new technology makes it easier to stay connected and closer to loved ones,” said Anne Ferguson of Alarm.com. “Older adults will benefit from two-way video solutions that are easier to use than cell phones.”

Thanks to the development of smart home security technology, families can become virtual caregivers for independent living parents. As social exclusion continues, we hope that families around the world will find and adopt these new technologies to keep their loved ones safe, well and connected. “

The 10 Most Popular Ways Americans Care for Their Older Parents