Hot Property: the co-creator of “Chicago P.D.” sells a holiday home

Screenwriter-producer Matt Olmstead of procedural broadcasts “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” ended a race in Newport Beach, selling a vacation home on the small island of Balboa for $ 3.2 million.

Olmstead and his wife, NBCUniversal chief executive Dawn Parouse Olmstead bought the waterfront property in 2016 for $ 3.125 million, according to records. The house was up for sale for up to $ 3.495 million last year, but was out of the market when it was sold in early April.

The charming east coast-inspired beach house has canal access, a rooftop terrace, living room with fireplace, and updated kitchen. Approximately 2,200 square feet of living space contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Retractable doors open onto a rear patio overlooking the waterway.

The house, built in 1992, had been rented out in recent years for $ 5,800 per week during the summer months and $ 7,000 per month during the off-season.

Don Abrams of Abrams Coastal Properties was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Georgie Fenton of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Matt Olmstead wrote and produced credits which include the acclaimed crime drama “NYPD Blue” as well as “Chicago Fire” and “Brooklyn South”. More recently, he worked as executive producer and showrunner for the ABC series “Stumptown”.

Dawn Parouse Olmstead is President of Universal Content Productions for NBC Universal. Among his development projects was the anthology show “The Sinner” with Bill Pullman and Jessica Biel.