Georgia slowly begins to reopen after coronavirus shutdown

At the end of a nine-hour workday, David Simmons sprinkled a cloud of lemon-pepper over a heap of chicken wings, approached his cash register and shook his head.

He had cooked three batches of wings for two customers, earning only $ 23.97 – a fraction of the $ 300 he typically earned daily in his little soul food joint.

“I don’t think it’s worth staying open,” said the 48-year-old business owner when scanning his empty NoToSo restaurant at a mall in Jonesboro, a sprawling suburban town about 15 miles south from Atlanta. “I just stay here until I can’t.”

A week after Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp plunged the state into the middle of a national social experiment – lifting restrictions on businesses in order to restart the economy after a month-long halt to stop the spread COVID-19 – many business owners and workers are far from returning to normal.

Many in small and large cities ignored the Kemp order lifting of restrictions last Friday on gymnasiums, hairdressing salons, hairdressing and manicure salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys and allowing the opening of restaurants and cinemas on Monday.

Most of the restaurants that have opened are cautious, offering take-out service but keeping their dining rooms closed.

“I’m just not comfortable with the customers who have dinner right now,” said Simmons. “It’s too early. I would love to see businesses open and growing, but it could put more people at risk.”

Across Georgia, mayors from cities as geographically and socio-economically distant as Atlanta, Albany and Tybee Island joined public health experts to criticize Kemp, arguing that reopening too early could spur news infections. Even the other Republicans – President Trump and Representative Doug Collins – stacked up, condemning Kemp for acting too quickly and failing to consult with local leaders.

More … than 27,000 The Georgians have tested positive for the virus. Since noon Monday, the death toll in the state has dropped from 942 to 1,162 on Friday afternoon. Although the state has stepped up testing in the past week, it still lags behind other states.

Still, Kemp continued, allowing the state’s on-site shelter order to expire at midnight Thursday, while urging Georgians to practice social distancing and wear face covers in grocery stores and when picking food from restaurants.

As a series of other Republican-led states follow – Texas on Friday allowed restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, and malls to serve customers – many small business owners and workers are still struggling. struggling to decide: should they take a cautious approach to health? risks and stay closed? Or slowly return to normal in order to save their livelihood or pay the rent?

In Jonesboro – a once predominantly white rural town where Margaret Mitchell blew the whistle, and which in recent decades has turned into a predominantly black suburb of Atlanta – some restaurants have been closed entirely. But the vast majority, big chains such as McDonald’s at the local Jamaican restaurant Fireside, only took take-out orders.

On Tara Boulevard, a busy highway lined with condominium complexes, shopping malls, tire shops and car dealerships, the Country Charm Buffet was closed, no longer serving ox tails, catfish, turkey and chitlins.

A nearby Burger King restaurant was open to customers. But all the other tables were marked with blue tape and the chairs were covered with clear plastic. Nobody ate inside.

“They’re all behind the wheel customers,” said Deputy Director Christiana Threats as a line of sedans and SUVs snaked around the building.

Taking an order for tlayuda at Taquería La Oaxaqueña, Jessica Sanchez, a 26-year-old waiter, said her boss had held a meeting with the staff to discuss what they were comfortable with. Everyone agreed that they were not ready to let customers return to their dining room.

The decision was costing her money – she only earned $ 200 per week in tips from her regular $ 600 – but she thought it was safer in the long run to avoid a new infection.

But even the restaurants that opened for dinner did not see many customers.

At Breakers Korean BBQ in Duluth, a suburb about 32 km northeast of Atlanta, Cristy Youn, a 19-year-old waiter, said that few people chose to dine inside the restaurant.

Youn, a psychology student at Georgia State University, worked fewer hours and found it difficult to give advice. Usually, she earned $ 100 to $ 130 in tips each day. During her last shift, she only earned $ 25.

“It’s pretty slow,” she said Thursday afternoon. “I thought people would be tired of staying at home, but no one came all day.”

In his haste to reopen, Kemp seems to be moving forward with public sentiment in Georgia. About 62% of the voters here disapprove of its decision to relax the restrictions, according to an online poll conducted last week by the University of Georgia. Although there is a partisan division of attitudes toward reopening, about 52% of Republicans oppose it, compared to 73% of Democrats and 59% of independents.

“If the virus disappears and Georgia is one of the first states to restart the economy, we will be ahead of the curve,” said MV “Trey” Hood III, professor of political science at the University of Georgia . “But it’s a risk because people are still very worried about it.”

Restaurants reopening for dinner with customers must follow a long list of security requirements. They cannot allow more than 10 customers per 500 square feet inside the restaurant at a time, and must rearrange the dining rooms to allow six feet between parties. They should also require that all employees wear face coverings and stop salad bars and buffet service.

Inside a Waffle House restaurant on Tara Boulevard, 16-year-old Kyla Spradling said that she had quit smoking two weeks ago and decided to return to work only when her boss agreed that customers could not eat inside.

“As a waiter, I was at risk and I didn’t think they were handling it properly,” she said from the checkout.

Carlos Mckibben, 19, a cook at Waffle House, said he was nervous about working in the restaurant because the company had taken little care to protect them from COVID-19. But he said he had to make money to pay his $ 420 rent a week. (Jenny Jarvie / Los Angeles Times)

Still, she said she needed to make money. She and her colleague Carlos Mckibben, 19, had placed black plastic crates on the floor against the counter to keep customers from getting too close.

As a cook, Mckibben earned $ 10.60 an hour. Living in the American Inn & Suites behind the restaurant, he was struggling to pay $ 420 a week in rent.

“I barely succeed,” he said.

More … than 266,000 Georgians filed initial unemployment claims last week, up about 19,000 from the previous week, according to the Georgia Ministry of Labor. This brings the total number of claims in the past six weeks to almost 1.4 million, more than the last four years combined.

Many Georgians suspect Kemp of taking steps to remove workers from unemployment and shift the burden to small business owners and workers.

State Labor Department said people who did not feel safe to return to the workplace would not necessarily continue to receive unemployment benefits – unless they were immunosuppressed, diagnosed or alive with a family member diagnosed with COVID-19, or caring for someone in a high-risk category.

Hairstylist in Douglasville, Georgia, who declined to give her name out of privacy, said she thought heads of state were more concerned about the money they paid only by the health of residents of Georgia.

“It will be the test race and we look pretty much like the test models,” she said. “Basically, it gives me no confidence in the system of governance. I think once they run out of money – you know, they hit record highs in unemployment claims – it’s kind of like “OK, fire them.” We cannot afford to take care of these people. ” “

In the small town of Cuthbert, about 150 miles southwest of Atlanta, Mayor Steve Whatley said that most restaurants and other businesses do not follow normal routines. The Dawg House in historic town square reopened on Monday to sell hot dogs and burgers, but only for curbside pickup. The Townhouse restaurant offered homemade take-out meals.

“People are a little worried,” said Whatley. “Things are starting to open slowly, but I think there is a fear that a new wave will happen.”

The rural community of approximately 3,400 people has been severely affected by the virus, with 159 confirmed cases and 19 deaths after an epidemic at the local nursing home.

Anyway, Whatley said he was cautiously optimistic about the city’s slow reopening.

“If we don’t start to reopen, the impact on the economy will be devastating,” he said.

In Jonesboro, David Simmons said he didn’t think NoToSo would survive without more customers. But even if he allowed people to dine, he could probably only accommodate eight to ten people at a time if he followed state guidelines for social distancing.

On Thursday, he called the owner of his mall to tell him that he could not pay his $ 935 rent on Friday. He hoped that the rental agent at his apartment complex would work with him: he only had half the rent of $ 980 owed for his two-bedroom apartment.

“I trust God, I will be able to get out of it,” he said.