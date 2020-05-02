David Lynch helped Riverdale star Madchen Amick lead his debut

Novice directors don’t usually get the advice of legendary David Lynch – unless you’re the star of “Riverdale” Madchen Amick, who makes his behind-the-camera debut for the season 4 finale on Wednesday night.

“David [Lynch] in fact, I sent a really nice email the day before my first day of production, ”said Amick, 49, at the Post. “He said,” Just keep your eye on the donut, not the hole. “I had his message printed daily on my monitor to remind me to stay focused and get what I want and get have fun with it. “

Amick, who started playing Shelly Johnson on Lynch cult hit “Twin Peaks”, currently co-performs as Alice Cooper on “Riverdale”.

In Wednesday night’s episode, “Chapter Seventy Six: Killing Mr. Honey” (8 p.m. on The CW), teens of “Riverdale” conspire to take revenge on their principal, Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith, “Charmed” ) for everyone. the way it ruined their last year of high school. His crimes include interfering with the cheerleading team The River Vixens, suspending the daughter of Alice Betty (Lili Reinhart) from school, prohibiting Kevin (Casey Cott) from playing a music number and the cancellation of the prom.

This is the nineteenth episode in a season that was originally scheduled to be 22 episodes – but after production stalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plot for the last scheduled stretch of the season will be merged in season 5 (after shooting resumed on an unspecified date later).

“I didn’t know which episode I would get, but I was lucky enough to have 19, which happened to end up becoming the final,” said Amick. “We learn through the episode that the voyeur who haunts the city by sending tapes to people increased his game. At the end of the episode, the stakes increased higher, so he naturally became a cliffhanger [for Season 4]. “

Amick says her ambitions for leadership have taken a back seat to her acting career, but have started to focus over the past decade.

“It is always something that I have had in mind throughout my acting career. I’ve been in the business since 1987, “she says. “It’s really been in the last five to 10 years that I thought to myself,” I really want to take precedence over the camera and put my finger on things and bring my vision to life. “So, I was really excited and grateful for this opportunity.” Riverdale gave me. “

Amick, who also participated in Showtime’s revival in 2017 of “Twin Peaks,” says she considers David Lynch a mentor.

“I was really introduced to Hollywood and television via David Lynch, which gave me a completely different goal to see how you film and what you film,” she says. “He just broke all the rules, and I saw him and I was inspired by him. I have always been able to approach things with a much freer state of mind. It was really after we finished filming ‘Twin Peaks’ and I sort of entered normal Hollywood that I realized how special this opportunity was and how he approached cinema differently.

“I kept hearing people say, ‘Oh, you can’t do this,’ and I thought, ‘We can – I was on a show that did it, that violated all the rules and it worked. This is how I approach the characters and, now, I go behind the camera. “

“I am not afraid much, because I could see a master being so free in his way of directing and representing things.”