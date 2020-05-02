Cuomo coronavirus nursing home policies are a “disaster”: Ex-Gov. Pataki

Former Governor George Pataki criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home policies during the coronavirus pandemic as a “disaster” that could have caused the unnecessary death of “thousands” of vulnerable seniors.

Pataki called an independent probe on Friday evening “to prevent it from happening again”.

Pataki said the state health department should never have issued a decree requiring nursing homes to accept patients with the coronavirus virus in nursing homes full of elderly and sick patients – the population most exposed to the KVID-19 virus.

To compound this flawed policy, said Pataki, nursing homes lacked personal protective equipment or testing capacity to isolate and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Pataki also said he was dumbfounded as to why infected patients were being sent to nursing homes instead of “hundreds of unused beds” at the two temporary hospitals in the Javits Center and on the hospital ship USNS Comfort from Marine.

“Gov. Cuomo’s management of nursing homes has been a disaster, “Pataki, the former three-term governor, told The Post.

“Thousands of human lives may not have been lost except for these tragic policies.”

Pataki, a Republican who served between 1995 and 2006, said, “Everyone knew that the most vulnerable population was the elderly. And the most vulnerable seniors are in nursing homes. “

Pataki said nursing homes do not have adequate personal protective equipment to protect their staff and patients.

“To make the problem worse, the state has required nursing homes to admit patients with coronavirus. Anyone who should have known this would be a problem – demand that nursing homes receive patients with coronavirus, “he said.

He also hit Cuomo for declaring “it is not our job” to provide masks and dresses to nursing homes, although state officials do.

“This is the job of the executive,” said Pataki.

Pataki also said that nursing homes did not or did not receive the necessary tests to determine patients or staff infected with the virus.

He also cited a Post report which found that the state health department had allowed nurses and other staff who tested positive for coronavirus to continue treating COVID-19 patients in a nursing home from the north of the state. Following the report, the ministry said it had implemented a new policy prohibiting HIV-positive staff from returning to work for 14 days.

“Anyway, it’s inexcusable. There is no defense for that, ”said Pataki of the policies.

He mentioned that Cuomo has become one of the “most popular politicians in America” because of his press briefings on COVID-19.

However, “it’s not about the appearance but the function of the desk,” said Pataki. “The ball stops with the executive office.”

Pataki then went to Fox News and called Cuomo’s policies “incomprehensible” and “shameful.”

Cuomo’s senior advisor Rich Azzopardi retaliated, describing Pataki’s attacks as “sad, sad attempt at relevance.”

“It is sad and unfortunate that his star has fallen to the point that he is willing to go on TV and distort state policy”, which is based on guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control said Azzopardi.

Azzopardi reiterated previous statements by the governor that nursing homes can only accept coronavirus patients if they have a secure facility with adequate personnel and protective equipment.

Cuomo officials also countered widespread complaints about inadequate PPE, claiming that the state had delivered 2 million protective gear to nursing homes.

He also said that federal policy restricts patients sent to Comfort Hospital.

“George Pataki doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He hasn’t had a clue in 20 years,” said Azzopardi.

Cuomo and Pataki have a complicated relationship.

Pataki beat former three-term governor Mario Cuomo – Andrew’s father – to become the state’s chief executive in 1994.

Andrew Cuomo came under fire during his first candidacy for governor in 2002, when he declared Gov at the time. Pataki would only “hold the coat” of former mayor Rudy Giuliani in terms of leadership after the September 11 attacks. He then abandoned his campaign before the Democratic primary.

But when Cuomo took over as governor almost a decade later, he appointed Pataki to sit and co-chair a committee that recommended tax cuts. Pataki generally refrained from questioning Cuomo’s actions.