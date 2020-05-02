Coronavirus: MLS to Open Team Training Facilities to Players

Major League Soccer announced Friday that it will reopen team training facilities to players next week for the first time since the league suspended its season in mid-March.

The partial lifting of the training moratorium, for individual training under tightly controlled conditions, addresses the concerns of players who put themselves in danger by training in parks and other public places where safeguards against the spread of COVID-19 were limited.

The MLS announced on March 13 that it would ban training facilities for small group and full team training, and extended it five times until May 15. This moratorium remains in effect.

The league has said it will not resume its regular season until June 8, a date that seems more ambitious than achievable.

Under the new training guidelines, teams must submit a specific plan before players are allowed to resume training. Teams will be responsible for restricting facilities to essential personnel, disinfecting and disinfecting all equipment after each session, implementing control measures to include temperature controls, and staggering arrivals and departures of players and staff.

Players are required to train alone on outdoor courts, which means they cannot pass or point the balls at each other. The courts must be divided into four quadrants with a maximum of one player per quadrant and the use of the same equipment – balls, cones, goal posts – is not allowed.

The new protocol also prohibits players from using locker rooms, team gyms, restrooms and other facilities. All individual training is considered voluntary, depending on the league, and may not conflict with local public health or government restrictions.

The league hopes to complete a full 34 game schedule, even if that means playing the 2020 MLS Cup final early next year. The season was two weeks old when play was stopped.

A discussed option would be for the teams to come back to play in empty stadiums, but it would be expensive since the league claims that ticket revenues, as well as corporate sponsorships, are its main source of revenue.

An MLS official said this week that there is no league-wide policy for refunding tickets for games that are canceled or played without supporters, leaving each team to develop its own rules. The Galaxy has already missed three home dates for the COVID-19 shutdown and the LAFC will miss its third game on Saturday, but since no championship game has been canceled, tickets for these games are still valid.

In response to the season’s suspension, the Galaxy postponed subscription payments to March, spreading that money over the remaining 2020 installments, and gave subscription holders the option to do the same in April. But the team did not offer a full refund. Brendan Hannan, vice-president of the marketing and communications team, said that claims for the three postponed games would be considered on a case-by-case basis, as would claims for subscription holders.

LAFC announced a similar policy in a letter to subscription members, saying that “if a 2020 LAFC game scheduled at the Banc of California Stadium is officially canceled or is played without spectators, we will notify you of the cancellation and apply automatically your membership credit for the 2021 season. If you require additional accommodation upon receipt of such notification, contact us and we will work with you to find an appropriate solution, such as value reimbursement canceled matches. “