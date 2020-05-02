Coronavirus creates a unique year of college football recruitment

Unfiltered as always, Ed Orgeron proposed a strict rule on “film only” scholarship offers in the 2007 college football recruiting book, “Meat Market”.

For a player to get an offer based solely on video screening, the then-Mississippi and future USC and Louisiana state coach said, “It better be damn good.”

For good reason. In the musical chairs that recruit, little is taken for granted. Coaches want to see recruits in person. Players want to know more about schools.

The whole process revolves around this philosophy of “seeing is believing”, and at no time during the multi-month recruiting calendar do players and coaches only see each other in the spring and summer. summer before a prospect’s senior season.

“I tell my players, after the spring ball, you can tell who is really interested in you because a coach will come to see you,” said Chad Johnson, head coach of a Mission Viejo program was the one of the most successful in southern California has sent players to college in recent years.

But in the midst of the coronavirus crisis this year, the world of recruiting was temporarily turned upside down, this key period of spring being likely to be wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Said Brandon Huffman, editor-in-chief of national recruiting for 247Sports: “It is certainly a question of recruiting with a hand tied behind the back.”

In this class, relationships will be established in the virtual realm – through campus video tours, like the one Minnesota recently used to lock in a four-star Arizona cornerback, and online conference calls, the safest forum for discussion between recruiters and their targets during this time of social distancing.

Armond Hawkins Sr., who co-founded the Ground Zero 7-on-7 program and assists in the recruiting process for his players as a recruiting director, has found that college home coaches have been rarely available in recent weeks.

“They’re all receptive because they have nothing to do,” said Hawkins., Who has sons on the USC and Arizona State coaching teams. “I can make a film with them, actually make them watch the film on the spot.”

In this class, coaches and recruiting experts say regional ties will prevail. Recruiters are likely to focus on players in local areas of their school, relying on relationships with familiar high school coaches to fill key gaps in the information pipeline. More and more players may prefer to stay close to home, especially if they are unable to visit unknown remote campuses.

Places like USC are already starting to capitalize. Of the six engagements that Trojans have obtained in the past two months, five are from Southland.

“Children will be more localized with their decision-making,” said Lawndale coach Travis Clark. “They will not have the opportunity to go to the East Coast. They are not doing all these unofficial visits at the moment. So they only know what they know, and these are their local schools.”

In this class, most assessments will only be finalized after the players’ senior seasons, which will replace much of the screening usually done in the spring.

“My guess is that you’re going to see a change that hasn’t been seen in recent years, a return to what recruiting was like when the senior season was still important,” said Huffman. “This has the potential to be one of the most complete classes, with fewer litters and more worthy guys because I think more guys will have this opportunity in their final year to get noticed. “

However, for most players, finding comfort was not easy.

“I’m a little moved about this because the spring ball is where a lot of recruiting really takes off,” said ball carrier Johnathan Arceneaux, a three-star rookie according to the 247Sports composite ranking who recently transferred from Whittier High to Lawndale.

Like other recruits, Arceneaux has been planning this process for years, since playing college for a Pop Warner team coached by a former player from the University of Arizona.

Arceneaux knows that, in a normal recruitment cycle, there is an evaluation period from mid-April to the end of May during which coaches see hundreds of recruits in spring high school training, summer camps. prospects, 7 against 7 tournaments and skill clinics.

Then in June, schools hold their own camps on campus, where players have the chance to surprise all of the coaching staff at once.

Picking orders are established by schools and recruits by the end of July, with most commitments announced before the start of the season or early fall, and letters of intent formally signed during the early signing period in December or the traditional window starting in February.

“I always understood,” said Arceneaux, “your junior football season and then the spring ball before your senior season are always the best moments.”

Not this year.

Arceneaux nevertheless knew how to adapt. A few weeks before the coronavirus stopped much of society, his own recruitment started to heat up. In early February, the state of San Jose proposed to him. Two days later, the State of Fresno followed suit. At the end of the month, Utah extended a scholarship. To date, more than a dozen other Mountain West and Pac-12 programs have followed suit.

“If each school is attentive to each other, they see who has offered who,” said Arceneaux, describing a group thinking phenomenon that is common in recruitment every year, but which could become particularly prevalent with the class of 2021. “If a school sees another school has offered me, they will go see my film and be surprised. And then they will contact me. “

At the other end of the spectrum are prospects such as Nino Remigio de Santa Ana Mater Dei. A slightly recruited receiver hoping to follow in the footsteps of his brother, California junior catcher Nikko Remigio, Nino had to be seen this spring. The future senior got stuck in the depth chart of his power plant program, collecting few college game tapes or paying close attention to the recruiting trail.

This spring was supposed to be her chance to emerge, to attract the attention of assessors and to create a path to a college program. He lived in the weight room during the winter and spends another three hours a day training in the makeshift gym which he shares with his brother. He hoped to become one of the many late bloomers that bloom at this time of the year.

“This spring would be the main key for me,” said Remigio. “I could show my skills even more in the camps and all that. [Now] we can’t do that. So it really ruined everything. “

Anyone can guess what the end result might look like for Remigio or one of his peers. Perhaps the same approximately 3,000 players would have ended up in the same 130 Football Bowl Subdivision programs regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe this year will mark a major temporary change with ripple effects that extend far into the future.

Nobody knows. And that’s the problem.

“When I finally decide where I want to go for the next four years of my life, I want to know how the campus is and the environment and to know the coaching staff well,” said Arceneaux. “I don’t just want to commit to a place that I haven’t been able to visit yet.”

Like the rest of the world, he may be waiting a while. This year, no evidence is more an option. The coronavirus has almost everyone in college football blindly flying into the relative unknown.