Clone Wars series ends

The Clone Wars are over.

The animated TV show that started in 2008 is scheduled to end on May 4 – or, as some Star Wars fans call it, Star Wars Day.

Between episode II and episode III, the animated television show started as a restart of the 2003 show of the same title. It follows the galaxy-wide conflict between the Galatic Republic and its Jedi protectors and the Separatist Alliance.

“I like to have some sort of end goal in sight, and frankly, that’s where the story ends,” said executive producer Dave Filoni. told CNN.

“You can see certain events that you know very well from a different point of view.”

By focusing on an undeveloped period in the Star Wars universe, Filoni managed to create a series that fans, new and old, could really appreciate. First broadcast on Cartoon Network, the show was canceled when George Lucas sold the franchise at Disney in 2012.

In the summer of 2018, Disney announced that the six seasons would be available for streaming and would create twelve new episodes to complete the series. Many fans were thrilled with the news, as it would tie the Prequel trilogy well.

The season mainly focused on Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), Anakin Skywalker’s failed apprentice, and his journey after leaving the Jedi Order.

It also offers fans the return of Darth Maul (voiced by Sam Witwer), who survived his alleged death in “The Phantom Menace”.

And it also highlights a few moments from “The Revenge of the Sith,” culminating in the infamous “Order 66” that bad chancellor Palpatine uses to stamp out the Jedi Order.

While Ahsoka lives to fight another day, as rumors continue to revolve around Rosario Dawson playing ex-jedi in season two of “The Mandalorian”, it is unclear how. Only time will tell.

The latest episode of “The Clone Wars” will air on Monday May 4 on Disney +.