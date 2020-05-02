Chinese startup Rokid sees an opportunity with COVID-fighting smart glasses

HANGZHOU, China – A Chinese startup that develops augmented reality products for use in manufacturing and gaming, has found a promising growth area in the midst of a global pandemic – wearable glasses that measure temperatures on the go.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019, Hangzhou-based startup Rokid developed a pair of glasses to help screen for symptoms. Rockid vice president Xiang Wenjie says demand for the company’s T1 glasses, which have been developed in just two weeks, has grown since it sold approximately 1,000 pairs to governments, industrial parks and schools.

“In addition to fixed temperature measurement, the T1 can provide portable, remote and fast temperature checking, which would be a great help,” Xiang said.

Glasses with an infrared sensor and a camera allow the user to see the “human” temperatures.

Rokid says on its website that it will complete a “billion dollar” round of financing in 2018, led by Singapore government investor Temasek, Swiss bank Credit Suisse and others.

According to the company, it is now upgrading the T1 to take multiple temperature readings simultaneously for use in shopping malls and airports, for example.

One Hangzhou office park replaced fixed thermometer racks with the glasses after workers returned to work.

“When new products, especially these glasses, come on the market, we believe we can use them to measure contactless temperature. They are very effective when facing a large number of people,” said Jin Keli, CEO of Greentown Property Management.

Rokid is not the only Chinese technology company involved in the fight against COVID-19. Thermal imaging systems manufactured by face recognition giant SenseTime have been installed at railway stations across China.

The new coronavirus, first detected in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province, has so far killed more than 4,600 people and contaminated nearly 83,000 in mainland China.