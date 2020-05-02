Chinese government laughs at US response to coronavirus video

Chinese government mocks U.S. efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic in a new video which features the Statue of Liberty made from Legos.

A video titled “Once upon a time there was a virus” was published this week on the official Twitter accounts of the Chinese Embassy in France and the official newspaper China Daily.

The animated short film describes what the Chinese describe as the botched US response to the fight against the coronavirus.

The video shows a 2,000-year-old Chinese warrior, also made of Legos, and the Statue of Liberty discussing the deadly infection – with a Scott Joplin-esque piano cloth playing in the background.

The animation presents a version of events strongly favorable to the Chinese and critical of the Americans.

“We have discovered a new virus,” says the warrior.

“So what?” replies the statue.

“It’s dangerous,” replied the warrior.

“It’s just a flu,” shouts the statue.

“Wear a mask,” said the warrior

“Don’t wear a mask,” said the statue.

The video is designed to show what the Chinese claim is the failure of the American response to the virus.

Lady Liberty’s last line: “We are always right, even if we contradict each other.”

The warrior again insults before a red curtain falls: “This is what I like most about you, the Americans, your consistency.”