Chase Aurand, athlete from both Simi Valley sports, prepares

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Chase Aurand

School: Simi Valley

Sport: Baseball, outfielder

Key statistics: Hit .438 for the baseball team; caught 16 passes for the soccer team

Fall plans: Undecided

On life without sport:

“It’s a lot of throwing, working with my father, a lot of housework, mowing the lawn. Trying to make the most of a difficult situation.”

On making videos with his father and his acting skills:

“I was mowing the lawn and my father came with a camera and started filming. “Dude, go ahead. Act like it’s an interview after a game. “I did my best and tried to be funny.”

On the abrupt end of the season:

“It was hard not to say goodbye to all my friends in person. It was weird. The season ended when we were at home having dinner. We heard that school was over, “Oh good.” Then they removed the season. “

What he misses most:

“Competition in practice, competition in games. I miss this link. I miss spending time with my friends. “

On the lessons he learned:

“Don’t take anything for granted and don’t go going to practice for granted. Once you’ve taken this, you miss it.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I will study history like my father and I may be a history teacher.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.