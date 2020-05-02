CDC official says US reacted too slowly to curb coronavirus

The US government has been slow to respond to the impending pandemic of coronavirus that has spread from Europe, which has resulted in increased rates of infection and death in the country, said a senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s deputy commander, said a lack of testing and a delay in travel alerts have contributed to the rampant spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

“We clearly did not recognize all the imports in progress”, Schuchat told the Associated Press Friday.

The coronavirus was first detected in China at the end of last year, but the United States has since become the world’s epicenter of the virus, with more than one million confirmed cases and more than 65,000 deaths. .

The CDC published an article written by Schuchat last week re-examining the US government’s response to the coronavirus. She says the country’s main public health agencies have missed the opportunity to stop the spread of the disease.

Although President Trump halted the travel of all foreign nationals who were in China on February 2, Schuchat said that more than 2 million people arrived from Italy and other European countries in February, fueling the spread of the coronavirus.

“The many trips from Europe, once Europe has experienced epidemics, really accelerated our imports and their rapid spread,” she told the AP. “I think the time for our travel alerts should have been earlier.”