Captain Tom Moore, 100, hoped his charity walk would raise $ 1,200. It climbed to around $ 40 million

On Thursday morning, two World War II fighter jets flew over the home of British veteran Tom Moore to mark his 100th birthday. Moore, known as “Captain Tom,” caught the attention of people around the world for his record charity walk that raised tens of millions of dollars to fight the coronavirus.

Moore, who was named honorary colonel on Wednesday, received over 125,000 birthday cards, including one from the queen. Last year, he got “maybe five, six or seven,” he told CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata.

Much has changed since Moore’s charity walk to support busy healthcare workers.

“They all deserve a pat on the back because they all work very hard, and they continue to work hard and put themselves in mortal danger day after day,” said Moore.

Her daughter Hannah said she thought her father had intervened at the right time.

“It was the message of hope and it is the message that we are all united and it is the message that it does not take a generation, we are all there together,” she said.

Moore also received praise from Prince William: “It’s a one-man fundraising machine, and God knows what the final total will be.”

Moore had hoped to raise perhaps $ 1,200, but jumped to around $ 40 million on Thursday morning.

“It’s a lot of money – isn’t it,” said Moore.

Even after finishing his walk, Moore also participated in a charity single, “You will never walk alone”, and became the number one British artist.

“I was absolutely amazed, I must say. It made me smile because I said to myself:” Oh my God, look at all the musicians who were pushed out of the first place in the world “,” he said. he declares.

People like The Weeknd, who urged his fans to get Moore at number one on his own “Blinding Lights.”

The only thing that makes Moore happier than the love he received is to give it all back.

“One day the clouds will pass and we will all be very happy again. It will happen,” he said.