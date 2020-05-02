Can this antibacterial robot really kill the coronavirus?

As doctors continue to debate how quickly the spreading coronavirus rose to pandemic levels, a Texas medical technology company claims their $ 125,000 “germ-infectious” robot may be the best hope on the front line against an invisible enemy.

San Antonio-based Xenex developed a robot that monitors, disinfects and collects information about infections at hospital projects. Now the company hopes its LightStrike robot, an “intelligent cleaning device for“ complete bacteria-killing spectrum ”UV light, will be used to fight COVID-19.

Autonomous technology is already used in some of the best hospitals in the world, including Department of Defense health facilities. And this week, an independent Texas biomedical research institute announced that Xenex’s latest bot could deactivates 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 in just two minutes.

In 2015, the lab shared a similar praise claiming that LightStrike killed Ebola in just 60 seconds.

“Many of the world’s leading hospitals have adopted robots as an environmental standard because they work – and they work very fast,” said Dr. Mark Stibich, scientific director and founder of Xenex.

“We wanted our current and future customers to know with certainty that their pulsed xenon UV robots could stop COVID-19,” Stibich said.

Xenex was founded in 2009 by two former Johns Hopkins epidemiologists, Stibich and Julie Stachowiak. based on research published in journals, including American Journal of Infection Control.

Similar companies use pulsed mercury UV devices, but Xenex goes beyond their unique xenon-xenon-UV technology, which is more effective and environment friendly as the former method, the company’s CEO Morris Miller told Crunchbase News last month.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus, Miller said he had received hundreds of “requests for expensive robots” from Italy and Asian countries.

“We’ve been working seven days a week for the last three or four weeks,” Miller said. “In addition, we have seen an increase in orders from existing hospitals for robots to their rescue rooms.”

Xenex is now aiming to fulfill thousands of bulk orders, he added, and predicts growth in 2020 to be around 400-600 percent.

Despite the sticker, the company estimates that the $ 125,000 price tag will only break down to $ 2 to $ 8 per room. And the cost wasn’t too much for many big name hospitals, including the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas, the Mayo Clinic Health System, Stanford University, 55 Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities, and 10 DOD health care buildings, according to Xenex. According to the company, LightStrike was also shipped to almost every country on the continent.

Earlier this year, rising sales – thanks to a pandemic – led Irene Hahn, the company’s sales director, to send a somber memo to her colleagues, According to Forbes.

“Anytime we celebrate these victories,” he said. “However, in light of what happened, this is different … we’re definitely humbled.”