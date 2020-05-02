Broadway theater producers work with Cuomo on reopening process

EXCLUSIVE: Despite recent and scattered press reports suggesting that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo snubbed Broadway by excluding the industry from its New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, the state and theater industry are working closely on the way to restart, Charlotte St Martin, president of the Broadway League, tells Deadline.

“We are completely aligned with his thinking,” said St. Martin of Cuomo, noting that the League was “deeply grateful” for the governor’s leadership “on this critical issue.”

According to St. Martin, the League is in constant contact with the two advisers who lead Cuomo’s pandemic efforts, Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow. Former governor’s assistants working more recently in the private sector – Cohen is an executive at MacAndrews & Forbes Inc., Mulrow at The Blackstone Group – both were selected last month to chair the New York Forward advisory board.

The advisory board is made up of over 100 business, community and citizen leaders from across the state, and is responsible for helping guide the process of reopening the state “as we work toward a new normal. “in the words of the governor.

Mr. St. Martin said, “We are in contact with Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow who have made it clear that NY Forward will work closely with the Broadway community.”

Cuomo is said to have sought advice from theater producer Scott Rudin and theater owner James L. Nederlander regarding the possible reopening of Broadway, although neither of these two industry veterans has been on the board New York Forward advisory last month. The board of directors includes representatives from industries, organizations and businesses as distant as Spotify, the YWCAs of Elmira, MetLife, the New York Yankees, Con Edison, Fordham University, the Buffalo Urban League , United Way of Greater Rochester, Goldman Sachs, Ford Foundation, Tribeca Enterprises and Harlem’s Sylvia’s Restaurant.

The president of the Broadway League told Deadline that Cuomo had instead encouraged the theater industry to develop its own protocols needed to reopen the Broadway and Off Broadway sites that had been dark since March 16. Last week, the executive director of the Actors’s Equity Association Mary McColl said Deadline that the union, for its part, was doing just that: Equity hired security consultant David Michaels, a former administrator of OSHA under President Barack Obama, to advise on the development of protocols necessary for the reopening.

It is believed that the League – the organization representing theater owners and producers – and city theater unions, including Equity, are currently paying close and immediate attention to the financial performance of employees in the theater industry. The extension of unemployment insurance for stakeholders, for example, and various tax relief plans are among the top priorities.

The absence of recognizable Broadway players on the set led to some bitterness speculation between Cuomo and the theater industry after Very public dismissal of Cuomo last month of what he mistakenly thought were Broadway’s plans to reopen June 7. Asked by a reporter about the June goal at a press conference last month, Cuomo said, “I wouldn’t use what Broadway thinks of anything as a barometer, unless they are in the public health field and have seen better figures and models. “

Saint-Martin later says deadline that the journalist’s question was uninformed and that the date of June 7 was never intended to be reopened, but had instead been touted as the point to which the industry would trade and then refund tickets.

Most estimates place the reopening of Broadway no earlier than September.