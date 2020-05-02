Assumptions Blocking NBA’s Ability To Form A Reboot Plan

It was April 6, when NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league would not announce any decision on the suspended season until at least May 1.

On May 1, Silver is not close to knowing if the game will resume in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is difficult to lead by consensus in a crisis,” a general manager told ESPN.com.

Although several executives remain optimistic, the 2019-2020 season will be over – including Dallas owner Mark Cuban and Milwaukee owner Marc Lasry – the league still doesn’t know where the games will be held. Las Vegas remains a candidate to host the action – serving as a bubble city, enjoying NBA Summer League facilities, numerous hotels and restaurants – with the MGM Grand presenting its services to the NBA and the WNBA in three adjacent hotels, according to ESPN.com. Like the MLB, the NBA also plans to play in several cities, such as Orlando, where momentum has intensified to isolate and play at the private Walt Disney World Resort, which has 12 basketball courts. Team training facilities would also remain a possibility.

While any scenario would require staff beyond the players, coaches and referees – although some exclude fans – sources told ESPN that robotic cameras could be used and that broadcasters could work remotely, limiting the staff essential to no more than 35 people on site. However, players do not seem willing to quarantine in the absence of family members.

“There are so many layers that should come into play for [a bubble] Said Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association last week. “You would have to know exactly what it would look like. There are a lot of assumptions out there. “

Silver, who allegedly told teams that the league plans to crown a champion – whether the 30 teams would participate in a restart are unclear – released a memo earlier this week, delaying the opening of facilities team training until May at least. 8. According to the ESPN report, players aspire to return to their respective facilities, given the restrictions on working in public gyms or even shooting anything other than personal hoops.

Even when the risk of viruses seems to decrease, testing remains a major obstacle. Given the shortage of tests across the country, Silver would be reluctant to use up to 15,000 tests – according to ESPN – on millionaires, while hospitals remain crowded and unemployment is rising. The teams received a memo on Thursday, insisting that players should not be tested unless they show symptoms.

“I think it would be disturbing to many if there were massive tests that were available for a sports league at a time when people who are in high risk situations still had difficulty accessing the tests,” said Dr. Vivek. Murthy, the former general surgeon who advised the NBA on the coronavirus, told ESPN.

The league must also make plans for next season. If the 2019-2020 season were to end at the end of summer – or if it was canceled altogether – a potential scenario would involve starting the 2020-2021 season in December and ending it until August, potentially increasing the chances that fans be allowed to attend the matches again, even if social distancing could still be imposed in the arenas.