American Airlines keeps NYC crews on the ground despite coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus hurts hindered airlines in the country even more, as American Airlines has informed its New York-based flight crews that they will be immobilized for at least another month as the carrier cuts its June schedule.

“We are announcing the difficult decision to extend the temporary break taken by the LGAs [LaGuardia Airport] stewardess. Although we are seeing a very slight increase in the number of flights operating from our three airports, they will continue to operate on a “turn only” basis – which means that no aircraft or crew will have to stay overnight, ”said said AA officials in a notice to flight attendants obtained by La Poste.

AA flight crews will continue to receive base salary while stranded. But a veteran Queens flight attendant told The Post that the money he made at OT was what kept him afloat and that he wouldn’t be able to pay his rent just on his regular salary in New York.

“I have to work OT just to pay the bills. Not doing OT is a major difficulty, “said the stewardess, adding that being immobilized for so long drives him crazy.

The move comes as the airline slashed its domestic schedule for June by 70% from last year and cut its international service even further, operating only one in five flights scheduled the year before.

The three New York airports have been among the hardest hit by the cuts as authorities urge travelers to avoid the country’s worst coronavirus hotspot.

As noted in the memo to its local flight personnel, the situation is dire for New York-based AA service.

“American has also made additional service reductions at New York airports (LGA, JFK and EWR), which will be extended until June 4,” the statement said.

From May 6 to June 4, American will only operate up to 15 daily flights combined from the three New York area airports.

American also cut its services by 85% at its Miami hub, as economic closure and government restrictions on international travel have evaporated demand for flights to the Caribbean and Latin America.

The pandemic has hit the airline industry, prompting Congress to include some $ 50 billion in assistance to passenger carriers in the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill passed in March.