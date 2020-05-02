Amazon makes $ 10,000 per second in first quarter as buyers take shelter

Amazon posted sales of $ 75.4 billion in the first three months of the year, a first-quarter record for the e-commerce giant, as many consumers intensified their online purchases during deadlocks fueled by coronaviruses.

That translates to nearly $ 10,000 in sales per second, according to calculations by Christopher, portfolio manager of global equity fund J. Stern & Co. World Stars.

“The numbers are frankly staggering,” Rossbach said in a note.

Amazon sales in North America increased 29%, while AWS – the company’s huge cloud segment – increased 33%, the company said in a result Release Thursday. At the same time, its costs to fill all of these customer orders jumped 34% as it hired thousands of new workers and raised wages. Amazon posted operating profit of $ 3.9 billion for the quarter, down nearly 10% from the same period last year.

“The current crisis demonstrates the adaptability and sustainability of Amazon operations like never before, but it is also the most difficult period we have ever known,” said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a statement. .

Bezos said the company would spend at least $ 4 billion on costs related to the COVID-19 outbreak over the next three months, describing an increase in personal protective equipment and bonuses for workers, cleaning more intense warehouses and about $ 300 million for development. Coronavirus internal testing capabilities.

Amazon and Instacart employees leave work due to coronavirus security concerns

Some Amazon workers say these measures are not enough. Workers at Amazon and Whole Foods called for a strike friday, calling for better policies on paid leave, more protective equipment and reinstatement of workers fired after speaking.

Amazon’s financial success contrasts sharply with the many brick and mortar stores that have been forced to close their doors during the pandemic.

Despite the higher costs of Amazon, the pandemic could very well work in favor of the company if it takes the opportunity to integrate even more deeply into the lives of old and new customers.

“The crisis will hopefully be short-lived, but the impact on Amazon could be profound in the long term, with more than 150 [million] The main members are now active. Habits will form, and many of these people will buy more using Amazon in the future, “said Rossbach.