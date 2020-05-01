Yankees fans get a chance to see the greatness of Gerrit Cole waiting

Part 5 serial analysis of the New York Yankees.

To date, Gerrit Cole would have made at least five starts if the season had started on March 26. And with 14 games combined against the humble Orioles and Tigers, the Yankees would likely have been in the early stages of capturing an AL East lead they could not have. t give up.

Of course, Cole hasn’t launched a throw that counts in a Yankee uniform since the 30 teams went 0-0 due to the coronavirus.

It’s unclear when the most recent Yankee will give the club a glimpse of why it lost $ 324 million over nine years, and there is a possibility that will have to wait until the 2021 season.

Cole is not the only star on the Yankees list. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, Aroldis Chapman, Gary Sanchez, Zack Britton and Masahiro Tanaka are names well known to fans.

Still, the new guy is still the most intriguing until a new body arrives. People know the judge and the others. What they do know of 29-year-old Cole is that he was very good in Pittsburgh and Houston, and extremely wealthy because of this success and that the Yankees needed a legitimate ace at the top of the rotation. They also know that Cole chose to attend UCLA instead of signing with the Yankees, who took him to the first round of the 2008 draft.

During the brief training period in the spring, Cole showed a need for knowledge, the willingness to engage his teammates for information, a competitive chip even during pen sessions and an ease with the media. He also had a 7.00 ERA in four outings in which he conceded 10 hits (four homers), struck out 13 and walked two. These inflated figures were the result of the loss of six points and six hits (four circuits) to the Tigers in two innings on March 5 at Lakeland. The other three outings, Cole allowed one earned run in seven frames, four hits, and struck out 10.

When spring training ended on March 12, Cole finally returned home to the north Bronx and began a program designed to keep his precious body ready.

“Keep my arm in shape, play wrestling with [Aaron] Boonie, [Adam] Ottavino and [bullpen catcher] Radley [Haddad]”Cole told The Post on April 4.” Stay on my regimented workout routine here at my residence. Being able to stay in this routine has been beneficial. Try to keep the night light on like other players and be as ready as possible when we are called back to play. “

When asked if he thought it would happen, Cole replied, “I hope so. I hope so. “

Submit your questions to the Yankees for an answer in a future letter

Whenever Cole takes the mound, there will be the usual pressure from the outside because of the money and what he has done in two years with the Astros.

In the past two seasons, Cole has made 65 starts, has a 35-10 record with a 2.86 ERA, blocked 602, walked 112 and allowed 285 hits in 412 innings. Last year, he was 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA in 33 starts and dropped a 326 tops the MLB in 212¹ / ₃ innings.

There is an ocean of reasons why the MLB is playing games this season. Learning to watch Cole on the biggest baseball scene should be at the top of many lists.