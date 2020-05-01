Yankees announce refund for coronavirus ticket and credit policy

The Yankees announced a ticket policy for COVID-19 home games on Thursday that includes rain verification policy, credits, bonuses and refunds subject to eligibility.

“At the moment, the only games affected are the home games originally scheduled for April 2020,” said a team statement.

The coronavirus forced the Yankees to postpone 16 home appointments in April.

According to a Yankees statement, the MLB has prepared for various contingency plans for the 2020 regular season schedule and to date no games have been canceled. MLB will announce the schedule effects at an appropriate time in the hopes of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

Instructions for subscription ticket holders, group tickets and individual purchases of game suites, purchases of individual game tickets, free tickets, tickets purchased from StubHub and other resellers have been explained .

Refunds were listed under other options.

“For more information and other options, including a refund, please contact your New York Yankee ticket representative or visit your Ticketmaster account, if applicable,” the statement said.

According to the press release, in the event of an impacted game, the Yankees will provide credit equal to the established ticket price for the impacted game originally purchased directly from the Yankees by holders of subscription tickets, purchases of group tickets and individual purchases of game suites. .

Yankee Stadium subscription ticket holders will automatically receive the assigned game credit applied to the account holder of the ticket account. They will be able to use the impacted game credit for the purchase and use of: tickets for another regular season match until the end of the 2021 regular season, for the renewal of their subscription plan 2021 and / or tickets in accordance with the rain verification policy until the end of the regular season 2021. Holders of season tickets will be eligible for an impacted gaming bonus equal to 10 percent of their gaming credit total impact up to a maximum of $ 25,000.

Group tickets and individual purchases of game suites will automatically receive the impacted game credit and will be able to use the full impacted game credit to purchase: tickets for another regular season match up to at the end of the 2021 regular season and / or tickets in accordance with the rain policy until the end of the 2021 regular season. They will also be eligible for an impacted gaming bonus equal to 10% of their gaming credit impacted up to a maximum of $ 25,000.

As for those who bought individual game tickets via Ticketmaster.com, they will automatically receive a credit equal to the established price of the ticket originally purchased from Ticketmaster.com applied to the account holder or to the Ticketmaster online account of the recording.

A free ticket exchange policy will be announced at a later date.

Those who purchased tickets on StubHub should visit StubHub.com for more information. Those who purchased tickets from other resellers should contact the reseller to discuss the options.